JTA and JNTO Declare 2024 US-Japan Tourism Year

1 Comment
4 days ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Japan Tourism Agency (JTA) and Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) announced that next year will be “US-Japan Tourism Year 2024” at The Glasshouse in New York.

Opening remarks were made by the Commissioner of JTA, Ichiro Takahashi, followed by a speech from the Japanese Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Tetsuo Saito.

Saito commented: “In order to expand mutual exchange, I am pleased to announce that 2024 will be designated as the U.S.-Japan Tourism Year, which will include special events and initiatives in both countries. I would like to ask all the tourism professionals here to join us in these initiatives.”

