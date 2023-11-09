Jordan Wins Wanderlust 2023 Golden Award for Most Desirable Adventure Destination

This accolade reflects Jordan’s commitment to promoting itself as a top-of-mind adventure destination, showcasing its remarkable assets, including the vibrant Jordanian community, rural tourism, and the unparalleled diversity in both landscapes and tourism experiences.

The Wanderlust Golden Award, one of the travel industry’s most esteemed recognitions, was granted in front of a large audience of tourism leaders in The British Museum on the second evening of WTM (7th of November). It acknowledges destinations that stand out for their unique appeal and experiences. Jordan’s win in the category of “Most Desirable Adventure Destination” is a testament to its outstanding efforts in embracing adventure tourism, a field in which the country has excelled.

One of the key factors contributing to Jordan’s success in this endeavor is its warm and welcoming community.

The Jordanian people have a long-standing tradition of hospitality, ensuring that travelers feel like they’re part of the local culture from the moment they arrive. The genuine connections formed with the locals are a significant part of the adventure experience in Jordan, making it a truly unique destination.

Rural tourism is another pillar of Jordan’s adventure tourism industry. The country’s stunning rural landscapes, from the lush greenery of the Ajloun Forest Reserve to the vast deserts of Wadi Rum, provide a captivating backdrop for adventure seekers. These rural areas offer a range of activities, from hiking and trekking to immersive experiences in traditional Bedouin camps.

Jordan’s diversity in landscapes is awe-inspiring. From the otherworldly landscapes of Petra to the serene beauty of the Dead Sea, the country’s geography showcases nature’s wonders in their most magnificent forms. This diversity allows for a wide array of adventure activities, from exploring ancient archaeological, water sports and eco-adventures in the Jordanian wilderness.

In addition to landscape diversity, Jordan offers a wealth of tourism experiences that cater to every adventurer’s taste. Whether it’s exploring the intricate history of Petra, embarking on a desert safari, engaging with the local community, enjoying authentic meals with families with farmers and nomads, enjoying diving or in Wadi Rum, or floating effortlessly in the buoyant waters of the Dead Sea, there’s something to satisfy every traveler’s sense of adventure while respecting all sustainable best practices.

Jordan’s achievement of the Wanderlust Golden Award for the “Most Desirable Adventure Destination” voted by almost 100 thousand reader, reaffirms its status as a top choice for those seeking adventure, cultural enrichment, and unforgettable experiences. With its warm community, stunning rural landscapes, diverse topography, and a wide range of tourism offerings, Jordan is poised to continue captivating the hearts and imaginations of adventurers from around the world.

For more information about Jordan as an adventure destination, please visit www.Visitjordan.com