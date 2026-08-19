As Handel’s Messiah comes to the biblical site of Mukawir, Jordan is sending a message far beyond music. The landmark performance highlights a safe and welcoming Middle Eastern destination where tourism, faith and heritage continue to build bridges between cultures while demonstrating the Kingdom’s remarkable resilience.

AMMAN, Jordan — Against the dramatic landscape of one of Jordan’s most significant biblical sites, the timeless music of Handel’s Messiah will resonate across Mukawir this September, bringing together European and Jordanian artists in an event that carries a message extending well beyond music.

Under the theme “Echoes of Faith, Voices of Heritage,” Friends of Jordan Festivals, in cooperation with the Delegation of the European Union to Jordan, will present Handel’s celebrated sacred oratorio at Mukawir, historically known as Machaerus, on 12 September 2026.

Handel’s Messiah to Be Performed at Mukawir, Launching a Cultural and Spiritual Programme Towards the 2030 Commemorations of St. John the Baptist Under the theme “Echoes of Faith, Voices of Heritage”, Friends of Jordan Festivals, in cooperation with the Delegation of the European Union to Jordan, will present Messiah, one of the most celebrated works of sacred music, at the historic site of Mukawir (Machaerus) on 12 September 2026.

The performance comes at a moment when Jordan is increasingly highlighting a role it has cultivated for decades: a meeting place for faiths, cultures and civilizations, and a country seeking to demonstrate how tourism, heritage and cultural exchange can become instruments of dialogue and resilience.

At a time when perceptions of the Middle East are often dominated by political tension and regional crises, Jordan has worked to maintain a different narrative — one centred on hospitality, stability, moderation and the preservation of a shared human heritage.

A Biblical Setting for a Universal Work

Mukawir, overlooking the Dead Sea region, is traditionally associated with the imprisonment and martyrdom of St. John the Baptist. Its biblical significance gives particular resonance to the choice of Messiah, George Frideric Handel’s masterpiece exploring faith, redemption and hope.

The historic setting will become the stage for an international ensemble bringing together Jordanian and European musical traditions.

The performance will feature the Hungarian State Opera Orchestra and Choir alongside distinguished soloists from Europe and Jordan. French tenor Kaëlig Boché, mezzo-soprano Julia Deit-Ferrand and baritone Jean-Gabriel Saint-Martin will perform with internationally acclaimed Jordanian soprano Dima Bawab, whose career has taken her to prominent stages around the world.

Beyond its artistic ambition, the collaboration embodies the cultural dialogue at the heart of the initiative: musicians of different nationalities gathering at an ancient Jordanian site connected to a story shared by millions of Christians worldwide.

Tourism as a Bridge Between People

For Jordan, events such as Messiah at Mukawir are also part of a broader vision of tourism.

The Kingdom has an extraordinary concentration of religious, archaeological, and cultural landmarks, from biblical landscapes and early Christian sites to Roman cities, Islamic heritage, and the Nabataean city of Petra. Together, they tell a story stretching across civilizations rather than belonging to any single culture or faith.

That heritage has allowed Jordan to position tourism not simply as an economic sector, but as a means of bringing people into direct contact with one another.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Dr. Emad Hijazeen described Jordan as “a safe haven and a beacon of peace, stability, moderation, and religious coexistence,” emphasizing the Kingdom’s responsibility for protecting religious and cultural heritage.

“Home to some of the world’s most significant Christian pilgrimage and heritage sites, the Kingdom continues to preserve and protect humanity’s shared religious and cultural heritage,” Hijazeen said.

The minister also announced that the Mukawir initiative marks the beginning of a cultural and spiritual journey towards the global commemorations of St. John the Baptist in 2030, strengthening Jordan’s ambitions as a destination for Christian pilgrimage and international cultural dialogue.

Resilience Beyond Regional Headlines

Jordan’s tourism story is particularly significant because the country cannot separate itself geographically from the challenges facing its wider region. Yet it has consistently sought to distinguish its identity from the conflicts surrounding it.

Its resilience has been built around continuity: archaeological sites remain places of discovery, communities continue to welcome international visitors, and cultural and religious initiatives provide opportunities for people from different backgrounds to meet on common ground.

This distinction matters for international tourism. Too often, destinations across the Middle East can be viewed through the same political lens despite vastly different circumstances on the ground.

Jordan’s message is that it should be experienced on its own terms — through the landscapes of Wadi Rum, the ancient façades of Petra, the waters of the Dead Sea, the streets of Amman and Madaba, and the biblical sites that have drawn pilgrims for centuries.

In this context, tourism becomes an expression of resilience. Every international cultural gathering and every visitor exploring Jordan’s heritage helps sustain communities while keeping channels of human connection open at times when political divisions can appear overwhelming.

Europe and Jordan Meet Through Culture

European Union Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas said the EU has long supported the preservation and development of historical sites throughout the Kingdom, including Mukawir.

The EU’s involvement is intended not only to protect physical heritage but also to encourage sustainable cultural initiatives and enable civil society and local communities to participate in preserving and promoting that heritage.

According to Chatzisavas, the initiative acknowledges Jordan’s contribution to “peaceful coexistence and intercultural dialogue across and beyond the Middle East.”

That principle gives the September concert particular symbolism.

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An orchestra and choir from Hungary, French soloists and a Jordanian soprano will perform a work composed in 18th-century Europe at an ancient site in Jordan associated with one of Christianity’s most important figures. The audience, meanwhile, will gather in a country whose heritage encompasses Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Roman, Nabataean and other historical traditions.

Few settings could illustrate cultural interconnectedness more vividly.

A Destination Where Heritage Remains Alive

Jordan has increasingly sought to ensure that its archaeological treasures are not viewed simply as monuments to the past. Cultural performances, pilgrimage initiatives and community-centred tourism can give historic sites contemporary relevance while generating opportunities for surrounding communities.

This approach also offers an alternative understanding of what tourism in the Middle East can represent.

Rather than allowing the region to be defined exclusively by politics, Jordan is using heritage to emphasize the deeper connections that have existed among peoples and faiths for thousands of years.

The Messiah performance is supported by the Jordan Tourism Board, Royal Jordanian, Goethe-Institut Jordan and the Embassy of Hungary in Jordan, and forms part of the European Union’s wider commitment to cultural heritage initiatives that contribute to sustainable economic development.

For visitors, the event offers something increasingly sought after in international travel: not simply the opportunity to see an ancient place, but to experience it.

As the opening notes of Handel’s masterpiece rise above Mukawir on 12 September, an archaeological site associated with a story more than two millennia old will once again become a gathering place.

And perhaps that is where Jordan’s tourism story is most powerful.

In a region too frequently understood through the language of division, Jordan continues to make a case for another vocabulary — heritage, hospitality, dialogue, faith, culture and peace.

At Mukawir, that message will not be delivered through politics. It will be delivered through music.