Tourism in Jordan has been hit hard, despite the country being one of the most welcoming in the world, and in reality, it is ready to welcome foreigners from anywhere with open arms. The tourism and movie industry has a synergy in Jordan like hardly any other destination in the world

Mona Nafa sees herself as an innovative & creative individual, an entrepreneur, and a lifelong learner. She is passionate about culture, communities, and being an Arab-American residing in the Kingdom of Jordan for decades. She contributed this post to her LinkedIn; eTN is sharing it in this article.

Thoughts on how Jordan Tourism can bounce back

Thoughts on ‘how Jordan’ can bounce back a bit in the Tourism Sector. Over the past two years, and even before COVID, Jordan’s tourism sector has been severely impacted, leaving travelers with a choice: whether to visit Jordan, which was not on their radar. So I turn to Filming in Jordan and how Film Tourism will be one of the pillars to bring tourists to Jordan.

From Lawrence of Arabia to Dune and The Martian, Jordan is the most attractive country in the Region for global filmmakers–the talented and professional crew (words from movie executives), the fantastic weather, the food, and now the Royal Film Commission’s 45% cash rebate program.

Filming in Jordan

Filming in Jordan can strengthen talent, boost the image of the country, thus a rise in demand to visit, aka more tourists, and job creation, increase spending and the economy (commonsense)

Every production filmed here becomes a global invitation for audiences to experience Jordan’s heritage, culture, and natural wonders. I heard this firsthand from Star Wars fans who visited Wadi Rum and the site where ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ was filmed. A movie buff will immerse themselves in the movie scene and travel far and near to experience that ‘feeling’.

Toronto International Film Festival

As Arab cinema continues to shine internationally, including at the Toronto International Film Festival, Big shout-out to AnnMarie Jacir. Jordan stands at the crossroads of creativity and economic opportunity. The future of film tourism here is bright and promising, and I will continue on this saga!

Lights, camera, Jordan!

