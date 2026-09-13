Jordan is turning the global appeal of MMA into a tourism showcase. Backed by the Jordan Tourism Board, Jordan MMA Week will connect international fighters, media and audiences with Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea and other destinations, creating an unusual new platform for sports tourism and destination marketing.

Jordan MMA Week will take professional fighting beyond the cage, linking international MMA, media and entertainment with Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea and other tourism icons across the Kingdom.

AMMAN, Jordan — Gladiators may be returning to Jordan — this time with television cameras, social media followers and a tourism strategy behind them.

The Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) is backing Jordan MMA Week, an ambitious international mixed martial arts initiative designed to combine professional combat sports with one of Jordan’s strongest assets: its extraordinary collection of historic and natural tourism destinations.

JTB has entered into an agreement supporting the tourism, promotional and media activities surrounding Jordan MMA Week. The event is being developed by Jordan Combat Consulting and Makana 360 in cooperation with the Jordan MMA Federation.

It is an unusual tourism marketing combination, but perhaps a logical one.

Instead of relying exclusively on conventional destination advertising, Jordan wants fighters, sports personalities, celebrities, content creators and international media to become part of the country’s tourism story.

Jordan MMA Week is expected to include professional fights together with sports, media and destination experiences extending across the Kingdom. Organizers have identified Amman, Jerash, the Dead Sea, Petra, Wadi Rum and Aqaba among the destinations expected to be incorporated into activities surrounding the event.

From Ancient Warriors to Modern MMA

One of the most striking elements being discussed is Amman’s nearly 2,000-year-old Roman Theatre.

Visit Jordan The Official Website of The Jordan Tourism Board

Zaid Mirza, CEO of Jordan Combat Consulting, has described the historic setting as more than simply a potential backdrop to MMA. The concept is to connect the imagery of ancient arenas and warriors with contemporary combat sports.

That combination could produce the kind of television and social-media imagery tourism boards increasingly seek: international athletes competing and creating content against locations that are immediately identifiable with a destination. Jordan, of course, has plenty of those.

Petra provides one of the world’s most recognizable archaeological landscapes. Wadi Rum offers its dramatic desert scenery; the Dead Sea is another globally known tourism brand, while Jerash contains some of the best-preserved Roman-era architecture in the region. Aqaba adds the Red Sea and a resort component to the proposed week-long experience.

Organizers say activities at archaeological and historic sites will be coordinated with the responsible authorities and conducted in line with requirements to protect the sites.

Tourism Marketing Meets the Fight Business

For the Jordan Tourism Board, MMA Week represents more than sports sponsorship.

The Board says its support is part of a strategy to use sports, entertainment and media to expose Jordan to audiences and tourism markets that may not necessarily be reached through traditional travel promotion.

That fits JTB’s broader mandate. The organization describes itself as a public-private partnership responsible for branding and positioning Jordan internationally across cultural, natural, religious, adventure, leisure and MICE tourism markets.

MMA potentially brings a very different demographic into that marketing mix.

The international audience surrounding major combat sports extends well beyond spectators buying fight tickets. Fighters themselves command substantial social-media audiences, while broadcasters, influencers, celebrities and online creators can multiply destination exposure long after an event has ended. That appears to be central to the Jordan concept.

Sport brings people. Jordan brings the story.

Jordan Already Has MMA Credentials

Jordan is not entering mixed martial arts from nowhere.

The Jordan Mixed Martial Arts Federation was established as a federation in 2013 after previously operating as a committee under the Jordanian Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation. It became the first Arab federation to join the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), according to IMMAF.

The federation remains an IMMAF national member, currently listed under President Taher Hamdan.

Jordan also has history with Desert Force, which helped develop professional MMA audiences in the Arab world. Organizers are positioning Jordan MMA Week as a considerably broader successor to that legacy — not merely a fight card, but an international sports, tourism, entertainment and media platform originating in Jordan.

Internationally known fighters and regional talent are expected, with organizers pointing to possible participation involving athletes from the United States, Brazil, Russia, Turkey and several Arab countries.

However, some of the most important details remain under wraps. The final main fight venue, confirmed fighter lineup, international media partners, participating personalities, and complete Jordan MMA Week schedule have yet to be announced.

Could Sports Tourism Deliver New Visitors for Jordan?

For Jordanian tourism, the more interesting question may be what happens outside the cage.

Major sporting events increasingly function as destination-marketing platforms. A visitor who initially travels for a fight can become a hotel guest, restaurant customer, tour participant and repeat leisure traveler. International television and digital coverage can simultaneously deliver destination imagery to millions who never attend the event. Jordan MMA Week appears designed around exactly that crossover.

Instead of asking MMA audiences to discover Jordan separately, Jordan intends to place Petra, Wadi Rum, Amman, Jerash, Aqaba and the Dead Sea directly inside the narrative surrounding the sport.

Makana 360 and Jordan Combat Consulting have also announced a broader partnership covering sports and event development, media, marketing and partnerships, indicating ambitions extending beyond a single fight night.

For JTB, this is therefore an experiment worth watching. Jordan is taking an increasingly crowded international sports-entertainment format and adding something competitors cannot easily duplicate: the Kingdom itself.

The fighters can come from anywhere. The backdrop cannot.