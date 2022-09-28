Jeju Air celebrates a decade of service to Guam

Jeju Air is celebrating 10 years of servicing Incheon to Guam. GVB, GIAA, and Jeju Air officials welcomed nearly 200 airline passengers aboard the 10th anniversary flight yesterday with gift bags, CHamoru music, and the bureau’s Ko’ko’ bird mascot, “Kiko.”

“Today marks an important milestone for JEJU Air as we celebrate our 10th Year anniversary for the Guam Branch.”

“We currently stand as the number one Low Cost Carrier in South Korea and have successfully provided transportation services to Guam for over 18 Million passengers from 2012 – 2021. To date, JEJU Air has transported a total of 40,900 passengers from May 2022 and we look forward to continuing our services for many more years to come, as JEJU Air plans for route expansion to include other cities in South Korea and Japan,” stated Jeju Air CEO, Mr. E-Bae Kim.

From its inaugural flight from Incheon to Guam back on September 27, 2012, Jeju Air has continuously provided affordable, reliable and safe travel to Guam. With their uncompromising stance on safety and constant improvement through customer-centric thinking, the airline continues to flourish whilst providing travelers with unbeatable values in air travel.



“Jeju Air has been a great collaborative partner over the years and we thank them for their commitment to Guam and helping to bring many Korean tourists to our shores,” said GVB Vice President Gerry Perez.



“Today marks an important milestone for JEJU Air as we celebrate our 10th Year anniversary for the Guam Branch.”



Jeju Air has proven to be one of Korea’s most reliable and innovative low cost carriers making a difference in air travel since its inception in 2005. Jeju Air flights cover over 84 routes, including the Gimpo-Jeju route, the world’s most frequently traveled aviation route, and routes to 49 destinations in the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, China, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Guam, Saipan, Russia, and Laos.

Jeju Air has proven to be one of Korea’s most reliable and innovative low cost carriers making a difference in air travel since its inception in 2005. Jeju Air flights cover over 84 routes, including the Gimpo-Jeju route, the world’s most frequently traveled aviation route, and routes to 49 destinations in the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, China, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Guam, Saipan, Russia, and Laos.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News