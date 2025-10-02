JCTI Certification Elevates Hyatt’s Top Female Chefs – Bartlett

The Jamaica Ministry of Tourism and its public bodies have recorded another major milestone in the drive to foster human capital development, as the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), has facilitated the certification of two locally-trained senior chefs, currently employed by one of the island’s leading hotel chains.

The JCTI works in partnership with international accreditation bodies, such as the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI), to certify trained tourism workers, with the latest being two employees from the Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resorts in Montego Bay who came out on top of the JCTI sous chef development programme.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett has identified human capital development as a critical plank in developing the tourism sector, with one of the goals being to staff the industry up to the highest levels with home-grown talent.

Congratulating the two latest achievers, Minister Bartlett said the programme “is showing the signs of fruition that we really want and we have already certified over 20,000 competent workers who needed the certification for mobility in their respective organizations, and also to improve their earning within the sector. This also facilitates their portability or ability to move from one country to the other as professionals..”

St. Hilda’s High School past student, Mernel Casey who topped the training class in two assessments, has been rewarded with a promotion to Hyatt’s Executive Sous Chef and her co-worker, Shamanda Barnes, has moved up to being Chef de Cuisine. Minister Bartlett outlined that “all three sous chefs at the Hyatt properties are now Jamaicans, while normally these roles would be filled by expatriates.”

Ms. Casey believes that cooking chose her “from a little girl making cookies for my nieces and nephews, and they always enjoyed it.” Feeling the passion, she embraced home economics and cooking at school, studying at both Brown’s Town Community College and the Montego Bay Community College. She later embarked on her career path as a dining room supervisor before transitioning to the kitchen.

Similarly, a graduate of St. James High School, Shamanda’s journey took her to Kenilworth HEART Academy in Hanover and after vocational training she started out as a kitchen help for eight years before being employed as a cook at Hyatt Zilara. She now basks in being elevated to the role of Chef de Cuisine. Reflecting on her achievement, she admits that “for me that journey has been wonderful for the growth, the development and the knowledge that I have accumulated.”

Hyatt’s Human Resources Manager, Betty Ann Brown said the two ladies were among eight pioneer staffers chosen by the hotel chain to participate in the JCTI certification programme and have come out on top, rightfully earning their promotions.