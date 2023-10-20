Jazz Aviation Wins Canada’s Safest Employers Award

Jazz Aviation LP was named among Canada’s Safest Employers 2023, as an Award of Excellence winner in the Public Transportation category. Canada’s Safest Employers awards were announced at a gala event in Toronto last evening.

Jazz Aviation LP, Chorus Aviation Inc. subsidiary, is the largest regional carrier in Canada and the primary operator of Air Canada Express flights to destinations across North America.

This is Jazz’s seventh consecutive year accepting awards at the Canada’s Safest Employers event. Launched in 2011, Canada’s Safest Employers awards recognize organizations with outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of their employees. Companies are evaluated on a wide range of occupational safety and health (OSH) elements, including employee training, OSH management systems, incident investigation, emergency preparedness, and innovative health and safety initiatives.