Navigating Jayride Private Transfers: Benefits of Private Transfers

For Americans seeking a last-minute getaway this August, there are some real bargains to be snapped up.

US travelers who are looking for the last-minute bargain summer vacations are in luck! For Americans seeking a last-minute getaway this August, there are some real bargains to be snapped up.

As summer enters its final stretch, the nightly rates on vacation rentals have been dropping drastically across the United States — costing about 30% less than last year in some places. This is providing eager travelers with huge bargains on last-minute stays across the country in August.

According to travel market analysts, topping the list of vacation bargains this August is Brooklyn, New York, where travelers can expect to pay 37.5% less per night compared to the same time last year, averaging $211 per night.

Travelers can also expect to save the same amount (-37.5%) in Indian Wells, California, which is averaging $204 per night. Completing the top three is Miami Shores, Florida, averaging $303 a night – 36.9% cheaper than a year ago.

As summer heat has sent US flight delays, cancellations, and strandings soaring, passengers can turn to www.FlyersRights.org website, telephone hotline 877-FLYERS6 or [email protected] as well as www.transportation.gov/airconsumer for information, guidance and filing complaints.

Occupancy is weak in most of these areas, forcing providers to slash their prices. Big falls in nightly rates may be due to a combination of factors, mainly the cost-of-living crisis and a rise in the numbers of holiday homes fighting over guests in recent years.

Other destinations that make up the top ten include Dunwoody, Georgia (-36.8%, $118/night), Kingsbury, Texas (-36.7%, $112/night), Gold Canyon, Arizona (-35%, $178/night), Milpitas, California (-31.8%, $138/night), Everett, Washington (-31.7%, $154/night), Tequesta, Florida (-30.3%, $285/night), and Brookhaven, Georgia (-29.6%, $139/night).

With rentals in some destinations costing over a third less than last year’s price, increased competition in some areas appears to be putting providers under a lot of pressure to compete for guests with generous discounts. For consumers facing rising inflation, this will be music to their ears, and there are still plenty of stays to be picked up at prices that would have been unimaginable a year ago.