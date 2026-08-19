Jared Kushner Albania resort

A Berliner Morgenpost investigation into Jared Kushner’s Albanian resort project raises a question eTurboNews has asked since its 2008 interview with Donald Trump Jr.: Where should the line be drawn when a U.S. president’s family mixes global political access with hotels, resorts, real estate, and foreign money?

WASHINGTON / TIRANA / BERLIN — A luxury resort on one of Europe’s most sensitive stretches of coastline has become much more than another controversial tourism development.

It has become a case study in the extraordinary overlap of political power, family relationships, foreign investment and luxury hospitality surrounding the family of U.S. President Donald Trump.

An investigation published by the Berliner Morgenpost on August 18 by Adelheid Wölfl and Dirk Hautkapp reports that a land transaction connected to a planned Albanian resort involving Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump has become entangled with an Albanian organized-crime investigation.

The allegations are serious.

But an equally important fact must be stated immediately: Albanian prosecutors have not accused Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump or the resort investors of participating in drug trafficking, money laundering or document forgery.

Reuters, which investigated the underlying Albanian case, reported finding no indication that the investors knew about the allegations against the land seller when the transaction occurred.

That distinction matters. What also matters, however, is what happened around the transaction.

A $100-million-plus land deal — and an organized-crime investigation

The controversy centers on Artur Shehu, an Albanian-American businessman living in Miami who sold land intended for the Kushner-backed resort development.

According to Reuters’ examination of Albanian prosecutorial documents, Albania’s Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime, known as SPAK, suspects Shehu and associates of involvement in an international cocaine-trafficking operation and of laundering criminal proceeds through real estate.

Investigators also suspect forged or manipulated property documentation.

Approximately €110 million connected with the land sale was frozen in a notary account, according to the Reuters report.

Shehu denies the allegations. His lawyer, Kujtim Cakrani, says his client is neither a drug trafficker nor a document forger and maintains that the family legally owned the property.

Those allegations remain allegations unless proven in court. For the Kushner project, however, they create a significant due-diligence question.

Residents had reportedly been contesting ownership of parts of the land for years. Reuters reported that villagers maintained that they possessed documents supporting their claims.

So the relevant question for an international tourism and investment publication is not whether Kushner is a member of an Albanian criminal organization. There is no evidence establishing that.

The question is:

How does a politically connected, multibillion-dollar luxury development reach the point where roughly €110 million from a crucial land transaction becomes frozen amid an organized-crime and alleged document-forgery investigation?

Albania’s “Flamingo Revolution”

Long before the organized-crime allegations became international news, Albanians were protesting.

The movement became known as the Flamingo Revolution, named for the birds inhabiting the environmentally sensitive wetlands around the proposed development.

The dispute concerns both the former military island of Sazan and mainland development around Zvërnec near the Vjosa-Narta protected landscape.

Plans have included luxury hotels, villas, apartments, a marina and other tourism infrastructure.

What developers describe as a potentially transformative tourism investment is viewed by opponents as something very different: the commercialization of one of Albania’s remaining undeveloped coastal ecosystems.

Thousands joined demonstrations. Signs declared:

“Albania is not for sale.”

The dispute eventually escalated beyond environmental activism. Reuters reported in July that protesters and riot police clashed outside parliament, with police deploying tear gas and water cannons after demonstrators threw objects.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has strongly supported the development and rejected accusations that his government is sacrificing Albania’s environment for politically connected foreign investors.

The European dimension is important as well. Albania wants membership in the European Union, while European officials have emphasized that the country must comply with EU environmental requirements.

This is therefore no longer merely a dispute about building another luxury hotel.

It is about who controls Albania’s coastline, whether protected landscapes can survive politically favored megaprojects, how land ownership is established, and whether the country’s institutions can resist pressure from powerful investors.

Jared Kushner is simultaneously operating in the world of U.S. diplomacy

Another element makes this story extraordinary. Jared Kushner isn’t simply Donald Trump’s son-in-law. He is married to Ivanka Trump and is currently functioning as one of President Trump’s important international envoys.

In January, the White House named Kushner to the founding Executive Board of Trump’s Board of Peace, with responsibilities extending into governance, reconstruction, investment attraction, funding and capital mobilization for Gaza. Only days ago, Kushner was again conducting high-level diplomacy involving Israel and Hamas.

The same individual can therefore occupy two enormously influential worlds: one involving presidents, prime ministers, war, peace and reconstruction; another involving private investment, development and luxury real estate.

That does not prove corruption. But it creates precisely the kind of overlap that demands exceptional transparency.

For the travel and tourism industry, there is an additional question: what happens when diplomacy, reconstruction, real estate development and hospitality investment begin operating within overlapping personal and political networks?

eTurboNews heard an earlier version of this story in 2008

For eTurboNews, today’s controversy has an unusual historical echo.

In September 2008, long before Donald Trump became president, eTurboNews interviewed Donald Trump Jr. about the Trump Organization’s international real-estate and hotel ambitions.

At the time, it was a straightforward travel-industry interview. In retrospect, some of Donald Trump Jr.’s comments were remarkable.

He described Russians as representing a disproportionately large portion of purchasers associated with Trump-related properties and spoke of Russian money entering projects in places including New York and Dubai.

He also identified Russia and China as particularly attractive emerging markets. And he made his enthusiasm for the Russian capital unmistakable:

“I really prefer Moscow over all cities in the world.”

Yet Trump Jr. simultaneously described doing business in Russia as potentially frightening because of questions involving connections, influence and payments. The interview has been sitting in the eTurboNews archive ever since, and had been referenced by almost all major U.S. media.

It matters today not because it proves criminal conduct — it does not — but because it documents how deeply international money, real estate and hospitality were already embedded in the Trump business worldview nearly two decades ago.

From Moscow to a global portfolio

The Trump family’s international business footprint has since expanded dramatically.

Watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, counted 23 Trump-branded foreign projects across 10 countries being planned, developed or opened during Trump’s second presidency as of its May 2026 update.

CREW argues that such projects generate unprecedented conflicts because foreign developers may simultaneously require government permits, regulatory approvals or political relationships while doing business associated with a sitting U.S. president.

Forbes reported another striking number in July: Trump’s foreign licensing business generated approximately $61 million in 2025, up dramatically from several years earlier.

The United Arab Emirates accounted for about $23 million, according to Forbes, followed by substantial revenue connected with India and Saudi Arabia.

Trump and his representatives have repeatedly rejected allegations that presidential decisions are being made to enrich his family. But the appearance problem is becoming increasingly difficult to separate from the presidency itself.

And Americans are noticing

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released August 19 adds an important measure of public perception.

According to Reuters, 63% of Americans surveyed considered the Trump family’s cryptocurrency profits during his second term inappropriate, while 69% believed Trump’s business interests influence his presidential decisions.

Even half of Republican respondents said they believed his business interests influence policy decisions. Public suspicion is not proof of corruption. It is, however, evidence of a severe trust problem.

When citizens cannot easily determine where presidential policy ends and private family profit begins, democratic credibility becomes a casualty regardless of whether a particular transaction ultimately proves legal.

Trump Tourism : Join the Fight | Trump Tourism Travel from and to the United States and the industry behind has changed under US President Donald Trump. There are new challenges, expectations, and regulations.

From Epstein scrutiny to business scrutiny — but the evidence must not be blurred

The Trump presidency has also spent months under renewed scrutiny surrounding the government’s release of Jeffrey Epstein-related records. The U.S. Department of Justice says it has published approximately 3.5 million pages, along with thousands of videos and roughly 180,000 images, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Those files contain references to many public figures and material of widely varying reliability. The Justice Department itself warns that the collection includes material submitted to investigators that may be false.

Therefore, Epstein references should not be casually combined with unrelated Albanian criminal allegations to imply a single criminal conspiracy.

There is currently no publicly established evidentiary basis for doing that. The legitimate connection is instead one of transparency and public trust.

A president and presidential family exercising enormous political power are inevitably subject to extraordinary scrutiny over their personal relationships, financial interests and foreign business networks.

Albania raises the due-diligence question

The Albanian controversy consequently deserves examination beyond partisan politics. Imagine that an ordinary international hotel company announced a multibillion-dollar environmentally sensitive development.

Then imagine discovering that:

local residents had longstanding disputes over ownership of important land;

environmental protesters alleged development was damaging protected territory;

the seller of key property subsequently became a target of an organized-crime investigation;

prosecutors alleged links between that seller and cocaine trafficking, money laundering and falsified property documents;

and roughly €110 million in sale proceeds was frozen.

Any hotel company would face questions from investors, compliance officers, journalists and potentially regulators. The fact that this development involves the U.S. president’s daughter and son-in-law should result in more scrutiny, not less.

Tourism investment cannot operate above scrutiny

Luxury hospitality has always attracted enormous pools of international capital. Hotels and resorts involve valuable land, complex ownership structures, offshore entities, government concessions, zoning decisions and politically controlled permits.

That makes rigorous beneficial-ownership checks, anti-money-laundering procedures and source-of-funds verification essential. The Albania story illustrates why.

If the allegations against Shehu ultimately prove false, that should be reported just as prominently.

If they prove true, investors in the project will face a much harder question: what due diligence was performed before the transaction?

And if longstanding local ownership disputes were communicated to the developers before the purchase, what investigation followed?

The question Washington cannot dismiss as simply another hotel deal

Donald Trump’s political career is historically unusual because his personal brand and his family’s commercial brand remain internationally recognizable assets.

Hotels, golf courses, residences, resorts, cryptocurrency and licensing ventures coexist alongside presidential diplomacy.

Jared Kushner adds another dimension. A presidential envoy involved with peace negotiations and reconstruction is also a businessman whose family is connected to enormous international investment opportunities. Again, overlap is not proof of criminality.

But democracies should not require proof of a crime before demanding transparency from their leaders. The appropriate standard for a president should be considerably higher than: Can prosecutors prove a felony?

It should include another question:

Can citizens confidently know that public power is being exercised for the public interest rather than private enrichment?

The eTurboNews question, 18 years later

In 2008, eTurboNews asked Donald Trump Jr. where the Trump Organization saw opportunities for hotels and real estate around the world.

Russia was high on his list.

Moscow was his favorite city.

Russian money, he said, was flowing into high-end properties.

Eighteen years later, the geography has changed dramatically.

Moscow. Dubai. Saudi Arabia. Qatar. Vietnam. Albania.

The recurring intersection is real estate, hospitality, foreign capital and political access. The Albanian investigation does not prove that the Trump family is engaged in organized crime.

What it does prove is why journalists, prosecutors, environmental groups, opposition politicians and citizens must be free to keep asking uncomfortable questions about powerful investors — particularly when those investors stand only one family relationship away from the Oval Office.

For the global travel and tourism industry, Albania should therefore be watched carefully. The question is bigger than one resort and bigger than one controversial landowner.

When a presidential family becomes simultaneously a political network, diplomatic network and international investment network, who is responsible for ensuring that the boundaries between public power and private profit remain real?

That is the question Albania has now placed directly in front of Washington.

Sources and further reading:

Berliner Morgenpost: Adelheid Wölfl and Dirk Hautkapp, “Trump-Familie greift nach Insel – Details über dubiose Geschäftspartner,” August 18, 2026.

Adelheid Wölfl and Dirk Hautkapp, “Trump-Familie greift nach Insel – Details über dubiose Geschäftspartner,” August 18, 2026. Reuters: Investigation into Artur Shehu, alleged document falsification, money laundering and the land sold for the Kushner-backed Albanian development, July 11, 2026.

Investigation into Artur Shehu, alleged document falsification, money laundering and the land sold for the Kushner-backed Albanian development, July 11, 2026. Reuters: Reporting on Albania’s “Flamingo Revolution” and clashes surrounding opposition to the resort project, July 23, 2026.

Reporting on Albania’s “Flamingo Revolution” and clashes surrounding opposition to the resort project, July 23, 2026. eTurboNews archive: “Executive Talk: Donald Trump Jr. bullish on Russia and few emerging markets,” September 15, 2008, and eTurboNews’ subsequent republication and analysis of the interview.

“Executive Talk: Donald Trump Jr. bullish on Russia and few emerging markets,” September 15, 2008, and eTurboNews’ subsequent republication and analysis of the interview. Reuters/Ipsos: National polling concerning perceptions of Trump family business profits and presidential conflicts of interest, August 19, 2026.

National polling concerning perceptions of Trump family business profits and presidential conflicts of interest, August 19, 2026. White House: Board of Peace appointments and Gaza reconstruction framework, January 2026.

Board of Peace appointments and Gaza reconstruction framework, January 2026. U.S. Department of Justice: Epstein Files Transparency Act disclosures.

Epstein Files Transparency Act disclosures. CREW: Trump Foreign Development Tracker, updated May 2026.

Editor’s note: Criminal allegations described in this article remain allegations unless and until established in court. Neither Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump nor Donald Trump has been accused by Albanian prosecutors of participating in the alleged drug-trafficking, money-laundering or document-forgery scheme discussed above.