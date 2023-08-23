Japan’s Up-And-Coming Young Chef Offers A Gastronomic Experience at Former School Auberge

Auberge “eaufau” born of a former elementary school and reimagined into a luxury boutique hideaway isn’t Komatsu City’s only rising star, its chef is as well.

Set in Kanagaso in naturally rich Ishikawa Prefecture, the property’s sleek design pairs beautifully with the lush scenery beyond. Carefully renovated and reimagined, the auberge maintains its nostalgic atmosphere paired with modern edges, unique physical spaces, and an impressive collection of 120 pieces of bespoke contemporary art by Kiichiro Ogawa, which are displayed all throughout the property for both visitors and in-house guests to appreciate.

Celebrated Chef Shota Itoi has joined the team, a young, dynamic force who has trailblazed at a frenetic pace, winning the Grand Prix at Japan’s largest chef competition, Red U- at the age of 26 and then training at some of the world’s most admired restaurants such as Le Restaurant Greuze in Burgundy and French Laundry in California before returning to his roots in Japan and taking the lead at Auberge “eaufeu”, delighting both guests and locals with an impressive menu.

The unique edge doesn’t end there, an experience in Komatsu City that envelopes the property is blessed with rich natural resources, and locals here live a life centered around the ancient tradition that is reflected in its local artworks, crafts, and wealth of festivals.

Whether it’s exploring its treasured history of stone carving that inspired the rebirth of Japan Centuries ago, discovering its Kutani Ceramics with their vibrant colors fired at high heat in stone kilns and trying your hand at attempting a design or taking in a fascinating kabuki play, this is a cultural immersion like none other.

Just a short stroll from Auberge “eaufeau” is another highlight not to be missed, which is the

Noguchi Naohiko Sake Research Institute. Whether you’re a sake expert or a novice, this brewery is an experience to behold. Since 1949, this master brewer has been curating impeccable sake and his trajectory evolved into the launch of the Institute, where aspiring brewers can work under his methods and guidance. Visitors here can gain access to an intimate tasting room for an unforgettable experience paired with verdant views of rice paddies and forests.

