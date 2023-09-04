Accessible Tourism Cultural Travel News Japan Travel Newsletter Short News Syria Travel World Travel News

Japanese Can Now Travel Syria Virtually

Add Comment
23 hours ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

A Japanese cultural institution, in collaboration with the Syrian Embassy in Tokyo, has launched a virtual trip to Syria to promote cultural exchange. This initiative is the first step in a larger cooperation project. It introduces Japanese visitors to Syrian culture, emphasizing the influence of Syrian civilization in Japan. The platform is available in English and Japanese, covering topics like Syria’s location, climate, Damascus, and its archaeological sites. Additionally, it highlights Syrian music, the friendly nature of the Syrian people despite economic challenges, Syrian cuisine, and traditional industries like wood inlay craft and Aleppo soap manufacturing.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing