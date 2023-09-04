Japanese Can Now Travel Syria Virtually

A Japanese cultural institution, in collaboration with the Syrian Embassy in Tokyo, has launched a virtual trip to Syria to promote cultural exchange. This initiative is the first step in a larger cooperation project. It introduces Japanese visitors to Syrian culture, emphasizing the influence of Syrian civilization in Japan. The platform is available in English and Japanese, covering topics like Syria’s location, climate, Damascus, and its archaeological sites. Additionally, it highlights Syrian music, the friendly nature of the Syrian people despite economic challenges, Syrian cuisine, and traditional industries like wood inlay craft and Aleppo soap manufacturing.