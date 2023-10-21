Airline News Airport News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Cultural Travel News Entertainment News eTurboNews | eTN feeds Japan Travel News Update Responsible Travel News Safer Travel Sports Travel News Tourism Transportation News Travel Wire News

Japan Airlines Needs Extra Plane to Fly Sumo Wrestlers

Add Comment
54 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
, Japan Airlines Needs Extra Plane to Fly Sumo Wrestlers, eTurboNews | eTN
Japan Airlines Scrambles for Extra Plane to Fly Sumo Wrestlers
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

There are no weight restrictions or classes in sumo, so, as a result, weight gain is an essential part of sumo training.

SME in Travel? Click here!

Sumo is a Japanese style of wrestling and Japan’s national sport. It originated in ancient times as a performance to entertain the Shinto deities. Many rituals with religious background, such as the symbolic purification of the ring with salt, are still followed today. In line with tradition, only men practice the sport professionally in Japan.

There are no weight restrictions or classes in sumo, meaning that wrestlers can easily find themselves matched off against someone many times their size. As a result, weight gain is an essential part of sumo training.

Japan Airlines said that it was forced to take the “extremely unusual” measure last week, when it was determined that two of its passenger jets were exceeding weight limits because of the sumo wrestlers on board.

The sumo wrestlers were scheduled to depart on flights from Haneda Airport in Tokyo and Itami Airport in Osaka, where they were due to compete at a sports festival on Amami Oshima, an island in the far south of Japan.

Japan Airlines first became concerned about potential fuel problems late last Thursday when they discovered that the flights were to contain large numbers of sumo rikishi (competitors). The Amami airport was considered too small to be able to safely land a larger aircraft, forcing the airline to accommodate 27 sumo wrestlers with the specially-arranged new flight.

The average weight of the sumo passengers was estimated to be 120 kilograms (265 lbs) – far larger than the average passenger weight of 70 kilograms (154 lbs).

The carrier had to scramble to lay on a short-notice extra airplane and extra flight for the super-sized wrestlers, after it concluded that the scheduled aircraft would be unable to safely carry the required amount of fuel in addition to the unexpectedly large passengers.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing