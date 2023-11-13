Jamaica’s Website Brings Home the Gold

Demonstrating its prowess in the digital space for the travel industry, the Jamaica Tourist Board has earned a Gold Award in the General Tourism category of the 2023 Davey Awards for its website, VisitJamaica.com. This marks the second award the website has earned since its redesign debuted over the summer.

“VisitJamaica.com is the foundation of our digital marketing efforts, so we so we are extremely pleased to have it earn yet another international honor this year,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board. “Our website is often the first resource people go to when planning their trip to Jamaica, so it is essential that it engages visitors, provides the information they are seeking in a straightforward manner, and conveys the essence of the island.”

The Jamaica Tourist Board’s website redesign was handled by Simpleview and features new branding and imagery aligned with its new advertising campaign:

“Come Back to the Vibe That Comes Alive in Jamaica.”

The campaign highlights the island as the ideal destination to help people rediscover their best selves with experiences that are romantic, adventurous, laid-back and more. The website also recently won a Platinum Award in the Travel category of the 2023 dotCOMM Awards.

The Davey Awards honor work from the best boutique creative agencies, in-house brand teams, small production companies, and independent creators across Branded Content, Video, Design & Print, Advertising & Marketing, Mobile, Podcasts, Social, and Websites. The Davey Awards is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed brand and media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms including Spotify, Majestyk, Big Spaceship, Nissan, Tinder, Conde Nast, Disney, Microsoft, GE Digital, JP Morgan, PGA Tour, Wired, and many others. Please visit www.daveyawards.com to view the full winners list.

For more information on Jamaica, please go to www.visitjamaica.com.

JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and Germany and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Spain, Italy, Mumbai and Tokyo.

In 2022, the JTB was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 15th consecutive year; and the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ for the 17th consecutive year; as well as the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination’ and the ‘Caribbean’s Best Adventure Tourism Destination.’ In addition, Jamaica earned seven awards in the prestigious gold and silver categories at the 2022 Travvy Awards, including ‘‘Best Wedding Destination – Overall’, ‘Best Destination – Caribbean,’ ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean,’ ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean,’ ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program,’ ‘Best Cruise Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean.’ Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica, go to the JTB’s website at www.visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog at visitjamaica.com/blog.