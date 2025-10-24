Jamaica’s Tourism Sector Prepares as Tropical Storm Melissa Approaches

Jamaica’s tourism industry is showcasing its resilience and crisis management capabilities as it prepares for Tropical Storm Melissa, with Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, highlighting the sector’s comprehensive preparedness systems that will be activated.

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Bartlett emphasized that Jamaica’s proven track record in preparedness positions the destination to maintain its reputation for visitor safety and operational excellence even during challenging weather conditions.

“Our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to crises is what continues to set Jamaica apart as a world-class destination,” Minister Bartlett stated. “Resilience has long been at the heart of Jamaica’s tourism success. We have learnt from experience that preparedness is the foundation of recovery.”

Pictured: Minister of Tourism (R), Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and State Minister in the Ministry of Tourism (L), Hon. Tova Hamilton, in discussion on the preparation of the sector for the passage of Tropical Storm Melissa with senior tourism executives (L–R): Executive Director, Tourism Enhancement Fund, Dr. Carey Wallace; Executive Director, Tourism Product Development Company, Wade Mars; Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Tourism, David Dobson; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith, as well as stakeholders from the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association who joined online.

The Ministry of Tourism is activating its sophisticated Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) as of Friday, October 24, 2025. The TEOC will coordinate seamlessly with the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, its Destination Managers for each resort area and other key agencies, to ensure the safety of visitors and locals and overall sector continuity.

“This coordinated response reflects Jamaica’s investment in robust disaster risk management systems across all levels of our tourism industry,” Minister Bartlett explained. “From our hoteliers and attraction operators to our transportation providers and dedicated tourism workers, we have established protocols that prioritize safety while maintaining service excellence.”

The Minister noted that Jamaica’s tourism stakeholders are well-versed in implementing their internal preparedness plans, a capability developed through years of experience and continuous training that reinforces the destination’s commitment to visitor welfare. “By preparing now, we ensure that Jamaica remains strong, safe, resilient and ready to continue operations moving forward,” Minister Bartlett affirmed. “Our tourism stakeholders remain calm, vigilant and united in our efforts to protect both our people and our industry.”

The Ministry and its agencies continue to monitor official updates and maintains close communication with all tourism entities to ensure seamless information flow and coordinated action as the weather system approaches.