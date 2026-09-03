Jamaica’s Tourism Resilience drives a New Chapter as JAPEX 2026 Welcomes the World

Jamaica is positioning its tourism sector for a new era of growth, resilience and global partnership as the 36th staging of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) returns to Ocho Rios on Sept. 14 to 17, with Minister of Tourism, Honorable Edmund Bartlett, declaring that the destination is ready to welcome the world.

“Jamaica is open and Jamaica is ready to welcome more tourism opportunities,” Minister Bartlett told international buyers, tourism partners and industry stakeholders at the official launch of JAPEX 2026, underscoring the government’s confidence in the sector and its commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s position in the global tourism marketplace.

The Minister described the return of JAPEX to Ocho Rios for the first time in more than a decade as more than a logistical decision. Following the impact of Hurricane Melissa on Jamaica’s western region, the relocation has become an opportunity to showcase the resilience of the destination, its tourism workers, businesses and communities.

“Today, approximately 80% of our hotels islandwide have reopened, with the remaining properties expected to resume operations in the first quarter of 2027,” Minister Bartlett said, describing the recovery as “a powerful signal” of confidence in Brand Jamaica.

He welcomed JAPEX to Ocho Rios, highlighting the resort area’s attractions, authentic cuisine, entertainment and adventure offerings, as well as the warmth of its people, which he said continue to demonstrate why Jamaica remains a leading Caribbean destination.

Presented by the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), the event has evolved into a key marketplace where partnerships are forged, contracts negotiated and Jamaica’s tourism product positioned before the international travel trade. “JAPEX is not a showcase of speeches alone. It is a marketplace of opportunity,” Minister Bartlett said, pointing to the event’s direct commercial impact.

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JAPEX 2026 takes place at a defining moment for Jamaica’s tourism industry as the country advances its Tourism 3.0 agenda and looks beyond traditional markets to unlock new opportunities for growth. Minister Bartlett said Jamaica is also expanding its focus into Latin America and other emerging international markets, while strengthening airlift connectivity and increasing destination marketing investment.

“Even amid global uncertainty, shifting travel patterns and the challenges nature has placed before us, Jamaica’s tourism sector continues to do what it has always done: adapt, innovate, and grow,” Minister Bartlett said. He positioned JAPEX 2026 as a powerful reflection of that resilience and an important platform for shaping the next chapter of Jamaica’s tourism industry.

Minister Bartlett challenged international buyers and partners to use JAPEX 2026 to deepen business relationships and identify new opportunities within Jamaica’s tourism sector.

He encouraged Jamaican suppliers and exhibitors to use the event to demonstrate the strength and uniqueness of the country’s tourism product, while urging media partners to help take Jamaica’s story of resilience and reinvention to the world.