Jamaica’s Tourism Minister sets sights on Welcoming 500,000 UK Visitors by 2030

The Jamaica Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is targeting an ambitious new goal of attracting 500,000 visitors from the United Kingdom (UK) by 2030, underscoring the country’s strategic commitment to strengthening its position in one of its most important source markets.

Speaking at the platinum celebration awards during Jamaica Travel Market, Minister Bartlett outlined the government’s forward-looking vision to significantly boost arrivals from the UK – a market that has shown steady recovery and growth following the global pandemic.

“The United Kingdom holds a deeply rooted connection with Jamaica, through our shared history, culture, and vibrant diaspora,” shared Minister Bartlett. “Our goal of reaching half a million UK visitors annually by 2030 is bold and reflects the growing appetite among British travellers for the authentic Jamaican experience.”

The Minister highlighted a multi-pronged approach to reaching the 500,000-visitor target, including expanding airlift from major UK cities; deepening partnerships with UK-based tour operators and travel agents; and using targeted digital and in-market campaigns tailored to UK audiences.

The strategic plan will also include leveraging Jamaica’s strong diaspora in the UK to encourage multi-generational travel and investing in destination development to offer new and immersive experiences for visitors.

Minister Bartlett emphasized that while the UK is currently Jamaica’s third-largest source market, “the time is ripe to accelerate our efforts and claim a greater share of outbound travel from the UK – especially among experience-driven travellers, repeat visitors, and first-time explorers looking for sun, culture, and connection.”

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett (C), is flanked by L-R, Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director, UK, Top UK tour operators who were recognized for their contribution to selling the destination and Donovan White, Director of Tourism, at the Platinum Celebration Awards held at the Ashdown Park Hotel on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

The push to reach 500,000 UK arrivals is part of the Minister’s broader strategy of welcoming 8 million visitors and earning USD 10 billion, which positions tourism as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth and community development.

“With more UK visitors comes greater opportunity for jobs, for investment, and for showcasing Jamaica to the world,” Bartlett added. “We are not just increasing numbers – we are expanding possibilities for Jamaicans across the island.”

Arrivals from the UK to Jamaica have rebounded significantly post-pandemic, bolstered by increased flight frequency and rising demand. British travellers consistently rank Jamaica as the top Caribbean destination for its music, food, natural beauty, and warm hospitality.

“We are encouraged by the upward trend and are putting the right strategies in place to sustain and grow it,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism. “This new target aligns with our renewed marketing push across the UK and source markets in general.”

Last year, UK arrivals grew by 11% with 230,783 visitors arriving in Jamaica. Continued growth in airlift for 2026 and beyond is also expected as our partners confidently increase rotations.