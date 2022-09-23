Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Bartlett Dances in Tokyo for Resilience

A global tourism resilience fund is needed now more than ever, said Jamaica’s tourism Minister Bartlett at a UNWTO meeting in Japan.

Officially the Hon. Edmund Bartlett is the tourism minister for Jamaica, but in reality, many see him as the Global Tourism Minister in the World of Tourism.

Speaking at the 5th Tourism Expo Japan (TEJ) Ministerial Roundtable in Tokyo, Japan, today, Minister Bartlett urgently appealed to create a Global Resilience Fund, especially for small tourism-dependent countries.

As destinations worldwide continue their recovery efforts from the impact of COVID-19, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Hon Edmund Bartlett, says a Global Tourism Resilience fund is needed now more than ever. Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism Jamaica

The TEJ Ministerial Roundtable was executed in conjunction with the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) under the theme:

Tackling Climate Change

The Tourism Stakeholders’ Endeavors Sub Theme is:

Coexisting with Covid in the Post-Pandemic World; Solutions for the New Tourism Industry.

Tourism Ministers & Commissioners from eight countries and top executives from four International Tourism Organizations participated in the discussion.

“As destinations continue to find strategies to recover from the pandemic fully, there is a need for a strengthening of economic capacity to help them rebuild and recover even better.

This economic support is needed even more now as the pandemic has brought with it its own set of disruptions that may have a more negative impact than the pandemic itself,” said Minister Bartlett.

The fund would target destinations that face high vulnerability but have the insufficient financial capacity to prepare for and recover quickly from disruptions. The Fund would therefore be designed to help to build the capacity to respond to disruptive threats to the economic sustainability of tourism-dependent countries.

“My call for establishing this Global Tourism Resilience Fund is critical as tourism remains one of the most vulnerable industries affected significantly by disruptions such as pandemics and climate events such as hurricanes,” added Minister Bartlett.

Min Bartlett dances in Tokyo. There must have been a reason to celebrate.

The event in Tokyo is a part of Tourism EXPO Japan, one of the world’s largest Travel Trade Exhibitions that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The ministerial Round table at the UNWTO-sponsored event occurred at the Japan Tourism expo in Tokyo.

The Jamaica Tourism Board is exhibiting at the Tourism EXPO Japan.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto, and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo, and Paris.

