Jamaica’s S Hotel in Montego Bay Named in World’s Best Hotels Rankings

The Jamaican owned, managed, and staffed S Hotel on Montego Bay’s Jimmy Cliff Boulevard (popularly known as the Hip Strip) has achieved these global rankings by world’s top and most prestigious travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveler.

The S Hotel is ranked at a global number of 16 on the magazine’s 2023 Best Hotels in the World Readers’ Choice Awards, which has been running for 36 years and had a whopping 526,518 participants in their annual survey by the magazine that’s the centerpiece of a global mass media giant founded in 1909 and headquartered in New York City. The list is dominated by ritzy brands like the Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, Peninsula and Shangri-La resorts spanning the globe. S Hotel Jamaica was recently ranked as the number 1 Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America by Conde Nast.

“It is an impressive ranking for a hotel that opened in 2019, a year before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“S Hotel is Jamaican in every sense, and they are known to be very meticulous in their operations.”

“It is good to see Jamaica’s higher end resorts getting this attention – the emphasis on Jamaican culture, first rate service and that family feeling is gaining a lot of traction. Kudos to the phenomenal team there for continually striving for perfection,” noted Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

Conde Nast in its commentary on the award-winning hotel noted that: “At S Hotel you get the laid-back vibe of a stay in Jamaica with a bit of South Beach glitz—they even line the deck of their sleek pool with some of the island’s famous white sand. If that isn’t enough sand for your liking, the hotel also offers private access to idyllic Doctor’s Cave Beach and its gentle surf.

S Hotel interior – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourism Ministry

“Inside, the ocean view rooms are big enough to pass for apartments in some big cities. And they lay a minimalist black and white color scheme over a beachy aesthetic (think, lots of wicker furniture, including covering the bathtub) that will leave you feeling maximally relaxed. If it doesn’t, there’s always the Irie Baths and Spa, which has three underground plunge pools (hot, warm, and cold) that provide kinetic energy therapy and send you out feeling totally relaxed, in addition to the usual massages and skin treatment options.”