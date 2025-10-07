Jamaica’s New Minister of Tourism, Celeader Lewison Recognized by Hon. Edmund Bartlett

Lewison, a student from Hampton School, placed second in the competition and was crowned Junior Secretary General of Tourism, bringing honour to Jamaica and demonstrating the calibre of young tourism advocates the island continues to produce.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, commended Lewison’s remarkable achievement: “Caleader has made Jamaica exceptionally proud with her outstanding performance at the Regional Youth Congress. As our Junior Minister of Tourism, she serves as a young representation of the Ministry, and her success in Barbados reinforces our commitment to nurturing the next generation of tourism leaders. Her resilience, intelligence, and passion for our industry are truly inspiring, and I am confident that she will continue to be an excellent ambassador for Jamaica throughout her tenure.”

“Becoming the Junior Secretary General of Tourism is such a proud and humbling experience for me,” shared Lewison. “It feels amazing to know that my passion and dedication to Jamaica’s tourism sector are being recognised this way. This is an opportunity to use my voice to represent young people and to bring fresh, innovative ideas to the table. I’m excited, motivated and ready to take on the responsibilities, contributing to shaping the future of tourism for our island.”

Director of Tourism, Donovan White, expressed his pride in Lewison’s accomplishments: “Caleader’s performance at the Regional Youth Congress is a testament to her resilience, preparation, and deep commitment to Jamaica’s tourism industry. She represented our island with distinction, and her recognition as Junior Secretary General of Tourism reflects not only her personal excellence but also the strength of our youth development programmes. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and confident in her ability to contribute meaningfully to the future of Caribbean tourism.”

Dana Miller, Lewison’s Tourism Action Club Staff Advisor at Hampton School, shared her enthusiasm: “I am incredibly proud of Caleader. She has done some amazing work this year, and even last year. It has been a long time coming to get to this moment. The general feedback about her passion here at the Youth Congress has been inspiring. I’m happy to share this moment with her, and I hope it serves as inspiration for other students right across the region.”

Miller’s reference to “last year” speaks to Lewison’s remarkable journey of perseverance. In 2024, Lewison was shortlisted as a finalist for the Junior Minister of Tourism Public Speaking Competition. However, after Category 4 Hurricane Beryl devastated her community on Jamaica’s south coast, she was unable to participate in the finals. Undeterred, she returned in 2025 and demonstrated unmatched resolve to win the title, which resulted in her representing Jamaica at the Regional Youth Congress.

Lucretia Green, Manager for the Tourism Information Centre at the JTB, added: “Caleader’s poise, confidence, and obvious familiarity with the content demonstrated the depth of her preparation for the Regional Congress. Her success belies the obstacles she overcame to achieve this milestone. She is a fruit of the work of the Tourism Action Club, an initiative of which the Jamaica Tourist Board is most proud. We celebrate her achievement and know that it will fuel her passion for her goals.”

Lewison will continue her duties as Jamaica’s Junior Minister of Tourism throughout her one-year tenure, participating in key industry events and engaging with tourism leaders across the island.