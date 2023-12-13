Jamaica’s First Black Millionaire George Stiebel Honored

Jamaica‘s first black millionaire, George Stiebel, was honored with a bust at the historic Devon House attraction on Tuesday, November 12, 2023. The bust, which renowned Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson created, forms part of the property’s courtyard, which was recently renovated by the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the bust, Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett said the inclusion of George Stiebel in the Courtyard’s redesign is significant as he is an emblem of resilience and determination and played a pivotal role in shaping Jamaican history. He expressed the significance of Stiebel’s legacy and its relevance to contemporary discussions about self-perception and the interpretation of history.

“George Stiebel became the epitome of resilience,” Minister Bartlett declared. “As we reflect on our past and the events that have shaped us, we must not throw negative barbs but rather embrace the fact that we are the product of a historical process. Our history, with all its complexities, has made us who we are today.”

The bust of George Stiebel was officially unveiled by (from left) Mrs. Mignon Jean Wright, Chairman of Devon House; Councillor for the Trafalgar Division of Southeast St Andrew, Ms. Kari Douglas, Hon. Edmund Bartlett; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange; Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck; and Mr Douglas Stiebel. The event took place on December 12, 2023, at Devon House in Kingston.

Bartlett noted that the unveiling ceremony also marked a broader initiative to transform Kingston into a hub for entertainment, business gastronomy, aesthetics, and rejuvenation. Minister Bartlett explained the vision behind the cultural transformation of Devon House, stating, “We want to reimagine Kingston as a place where people can come to refresh, refurbish, renew, and reacquaint themselves with love, peace, and happiness,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, who was present in his capacity of member of parliament for the area, celebrated the occasion as a momentous one for the North St. Andrew constituency, praising George Stiebel as a trailblazer. He encouraged Jamaicans to draw inspiration from Stiebel’s success and not give up in the face of adversity, as symbolized by the newly unveiled bust.

“George Stiebel’s success in business is something we should celebrate here in Jamaica.”

“I think that by unveiling this statue, we are not only paying tribute to his legacy, but it is also an encouragement to other Jamaicans. Notwithstanding, if you fail, don’t give up. This bust is symbolic of what all Jamaicans can achieve if they put their minds to it,” said Chuck.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, echoing the sentiments of her colleagues, emphasized the rich history of Jamaica depicted in George Stiebel’s story. She hoped that the bust would inspire those who visit the space at Devon House to realize their potential and excel against all odds.

“It is my hope that Jamaicans that come through the space here, whose children will experience the wonderful products sold here, will spend some time gazing on the bust of George Stiebel and be moved to realize that they too can excel in whatever they desire,” said Minister Grange.

As one of Jamaica’s historic landmarks, the Devon House Mansion is the architectural manifestation of George Stiebel’s dreams. Acquiring wealth through gold mining in South America, Stiebel, alongside two other affluent Jamaicans, erected grand homes in the late 19th century, forming the renowned Millionaire’s Corner. Stiebel, known as the “black millionaire,” was honored by Queen Victoria before passing on June 29, 1896, at Devon House.

Today, the Devon House Mansion is a designated national heritage monument and licensed tourist attraction within the Kingston Metropolitan Resort (KMR) area. Beyond its historical significance, the property offers a diverse array of shops, restaurants, cafes, and play areas for children. With its tours of the mansion and well-manicured lawns, Devon House remains an integral part of Jamaica’s architectural heritage and is renowned for its world-famous ice cream.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (center) paused for a photo-op with Chairman of Devon House, Mrs. Mignon Jean Wright (left) and the Executive Director of Devon House, Ms. Georgeia Robinson during the official unveiling of the George Stiebel bust. The event took place on December 12, 2023, at Devon House in Kingston. The bust, which was created by Basil Watson, is located in the newly renovated Devon House Courtyard. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourism Ministry