Jamaica Wins Tourism Awards in Dubai, as Bartlett Presents Resilience Awards

Minister Bartlett also as Founder and Chair of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), a thinktank based in Jamaica, handed out five Global Tourism Resilience Awards to two major Middle East corporations and three countries.

Jamaica was awarded, “World’s Best Family Destination” and “World’s Best Cruise Destination” before a large audience of government leaders and officials, global corporate titans, and travel stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Global Tourism Resilience awards, presented by Bartlett, were for entities and countries that have demonstrated global leadership, pioneering vision and innovation to overcome critical challenges and adversity. The inaugural Global Tourism Resilience awardees are the nations of Qatar; The Maldives; The Philippines and UAE corporate powerhouses DP World, an Emirati multinational logistics company specializing in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zone and Dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider offering ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in over 30 countries across six continents.

Minister Bartlett, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Sen. the Hon. Matthew Samuda; Tourism Senior Advisor and Strategist, Delano Seiveright, Executive Director of the GTRCMC, Professor Lloyd Waller and Chairman of Jamaica’s Climate Change Advisory Board, Professor Dale Webber were in Dubai on the occasion of COP 28, the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023, with global leaders, governments and other leading stakeholders discussing how to limit and prepare for climate change.

Prime Minister of St Lucia, Hon. Philip Pierre (c) shares a photo moment with Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (2nd r); Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Sen. the Hon. Matthew Samuda (r); (l-r) Tourism’s Senior Advisor and Strategist, Delano Seiveright and Executive Vice President of the World Travel Awards, Justin Cooke at the 30th World Travel Awards at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE on Friday, December 1. Jamaica was named, “World’s Best Family Destination” and “World’s Best Cruise Destination.” – image courtesy of Jamaica Ministry of Tourism

The Global Tourism Resilience Awards fall under the stewardship of The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) – an international think-tank headquartered in Jamaica, with satellites in Africa, Canada, and the Middle East.

Founded by Minister Bartlett in 2018, the GTRCMC aims to help tourism stakeholders worldwide prepare for, manage and recover from a crisis. This is accomplished through providing services such as training, crisis communications, policy advice, project management, event planning, monitoring, evaluation, research and data analytics. The focus of the GTRCMC includes climate resilience, security and cybersecurity resilience, digital transformation and resilience, entrepreneurial resilience and pandemic resilience.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (l) receives one of two major Awards at the 30th World Travel Awards at the iconic Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE on Friday, December 1. With him is Graham Cooke, Founder and President of the World Travel Awards. Jamaica was named, “World’s best family destination” and “World’s best Cruise Destination.” – image courtesy of Jamaica Ministry of Tourism