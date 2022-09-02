Jamaica wins top prizes at World Travel Awards Caribbean Gala

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, (second right) along with Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith, (center) and Donovan White, Director of Tourism, (second left) are all smiles after receiving one of the many awards won by Jamaica at this year’s staging of the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The America’s Gala, held on August 31 at Sandals, Montego Bay. – image courtesy of Jamaica Ministry of Tourism

Jamaica secured several major accolades at this year’s staging of the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The America’s Gala.

Jamaica has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2022, for the 16th straight year. Jamaica also copped the award for Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination 2022, Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2022, for the 14th year in a row and Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination 2022.

In accepting the awards, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett said, “the accolades are proof of the resilience of Jamaica’s tourism sector and its committed stakeholders,” adding that “the prizes are also an indication that despite the challenges of the last two years, visitors to our island still see us as the place to visit.” Minister Bartlett said he is “proud that Jamaica’s tourism offerings have again been recognized and awarded for the quality experience they provide.”

Meanwhile, several Jamaican based tourism entities also received awards at the event held on August 31 at Sandals, Montego Bay.

They include Dolphin Cove, which was named the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction 2022; Sangster International Airport, named the Caribbean’s Leading Airport 2022; Club Mobay at Sangster International Airport received the title of Caribbean’s Leading Airport Lounge 2022; Port of Falmouth, Jamaica was named Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Port 2022, and the Montego Bay Convention Centre – Caribbean’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre 2022.

Round Hill Hotel & Villas was named the Caribbean’s Leading Villa Resort for 2022; Historic Naval Dockyard, Port Royal, Jamaica received the Caribbean’s Leading Tourism Development Project award for 2022 and GO! Jamaica Travel was named the Caribbean’s Leading Tour Operator, the Caribbean’s Leading Travel Agency, and Caribbean’s Leading Destination Management Company.

Sandals South Coast secured the title of Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2022; Half Moon – Caribbean’s Leading Hotel 2022; Margaritaville Caribbean secured the title of Caribbean’s Leading Entertainment Venue 2022, Port of Montego Bay was awarded as the Caribbean’s Leading Home Port 2022 and Jamaica Inn was designated the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort 2022.

Island Routes Caribbean Adventures was named Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2022, Rockhouse, Jamaica secured the award for Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2022, Sandals Resorts International copped the award for Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2022 while GoldenEye was named the Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort 2022.

Additionally, the Tryall Club in Montego Bay; Island Car Rentals; and Fleming Villa @ GoldenEye rounded out the night receiving Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Residences, Caribbean’s Leading Independent Car Rental Company and Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2022 awards, respectively.

Jamaica and its tourism entities received some 26 awards.

