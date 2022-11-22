Jamaica welcomes return of direct flight out of Italy with Neos Air

Jamaica’s air connectivity out of Europe has received a major boost with the return of direct flights out of Malpensa Airport in Italy.

These direct flight will be landing at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay with the return of the service started on November 20.

“The addition of these direct flights speak to the confidence our airline partners have of the destination. Jamaica continues to show its resilience from the fallout of the pandemic as our tourism recovery surpasses our targets,” says Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

For the upcoming winter season, the airline will connect Italy to Jamaica with two weekly flights.

In addition, from December 23, Neos Air will operate a second flight from Verona, Italy. Both flights will be utilizing a Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner with a seat capacity of 359 seats.

“This is another positive nod for Jamaica’s tourism as we continue to keep the destination top of mind.”

“We anticipate an increase in visitors and look forward to showcasing our warm Jamaican hospitality,” said Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

This represents an important sign of recovery following the pandemic. The direct flights will dramatically increase arrivals from Italy. In 2019 Jamaica welcomed over 13 thousand visitors from Italy.

For more information about Jamaica, please go to visitjamaica.com.

ABOUT THE JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica's national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

In 2021, the JTB was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination,’ ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Wedding Destination’ for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 14th consecutive year; and the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Destination’ for the 16th consecutive year; as well as the ‘Caribbean’s Best Nature Destination’ and the ‘Caribbean’s Best Adventure Tourism Destination.’ In addition, Jamaica was awarded four gold 2021 Travvy Awards, including ‘Best Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas,’ ‘Best Culinary Destination –Caribbean,’ Best Travel Agent Academy Program,’; as well as a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 10th time. In 2020, the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 ‘Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism’. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB's Website at visitjamaica.com or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422).

