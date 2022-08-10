Jamaica welcomes Cayman Airways back to Montego Bay

Acting Visitor Relations Manager Candessa Cassanova (2nd from right) and Visitor Relations Assistant, Ericka Clarke-Earle(4th from right), Jamaica Tourist Board, with Cayman Airways Captain Leon Missick (center), Cayman Airways crew members, Regional Airport Operations Manager for Cayman Airways with responsibility for the Caribbean and Latin America Carol Nugent, (4th from left) and representatives from the MBJ Airports Limited at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay welcoming the first Cayman Airways flight from Grand Cayman to the airport since the pandemic. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board

First Flight Marks the Carrier’s Resumption of this Route from Grand Cayman

Continuing to grow Jamaica into a regional airlift hub, the destination is pleased to welcome back weekly service from Grand Cayman (GCM), into Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, Jamaica, by Cayman Airways. The flight, which arrived on Thursday, August 4, marked the first time the carrier has operated this route since the pandemic.



“I could not be more pleased to welcome back this service by Cayman Airways,” said Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

“The key to growing visitor arrivals and building tourism is airlift.”

“Therefore, the resumption of these flights into Montego Bay is an important step in making Jamaica an aviation hub and building better inter-island connectivity within the Caribbean so that travelers can enjoy multiple destinations in one trip.”



Cayman Airways’ flight KX2602 will operate weekly on Thursdays. It is utilizing a 160-seat Boeing 738 aircraft for these flights. Cayman Airways also operates daily flights between Grand Cayman (GCM) and Kingston’s Norman Manley international Airport (KIN) with twice daily flights on Fridays. The addition of the Thursday flight to Montego Bay (MBJ) brings the carrier’s total number of weekly flights to Jamaica to 9.



Jamaica Tourist Board officials and tourism stakeholders were on hand at the airport to mark the celebratory occasion.



“Having more small airline partners like Cayman Airways operate into more airports in Jamaica helps us build capacity into various areas within the destination,” added Director White. “We want to make it easier for passengers to be able fly into one island on a larger carrier, then use a smaller one to connect to their final destination.”



For more information about Jamaica, please click here.





Acting Visitor Relations Manager, Jamaica Tourist Board, Candessa Cassanova presents Captain Leon Missick with gifts following the flight’s arrival into Sangster International Airport.



ABOUT JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD



The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.



In 2021, the JTB was declared 'World's Leading Cruise Destination,' 'World's Leading Family Destination' and 'World's Leading Wedding Destination' for the second consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named it the 'Caribbean's Leading Tourist Board' for the 14th consecutive year; and the 'Caribbean's Leading Destination' for the 16th consecutive year.



For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s Website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog here.

