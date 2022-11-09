Jamaica vacation package sales pacing 15% ahead of 2019

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, (seen third from the left in the image) pauses for a quick snap with (left to right): Delano Seiveright, Senior Advisor and Strategist, Ministry of Tourism; Antonia Burke, TUI UK; Helen Caron, TUI Group Purchasing Director; John Lynch, Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB); Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director UK/Northern Europe for the JTB; Marie Vandeplassche, TUI Senior Public Policy Manager; and Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

They were at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, United Kingdom (UK), where TUI detailed their at least 8 weekly flights between the UK and Jamaica primarily servicing the cities of London, Manchester, and Birmingham with Montego Bay.

Three major UK airlines – TUI, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic – will combined operate at least 18 flights per week between the UK and Jamaica.

The Jamaica Ministry of Tourism and its agencies are on a mission to enhance and transform Jamaica’s tourism product, while ensuring that the benefits which flow from the tourism sector are increased for all Jamaicans. To this end it has implemented policies and strategies that will provide further momentum for tourism as the engine of growth for the Jamaican economy. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the tourism sector makes the fullest contribution possible to Jamaica’s economic development given its tremendous earning potential.

At the Ministry, they are leading the charge to strengthen the linkages between tourism and other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and entertainment, and in so doing encourage every Jamaican to play their part in improving the country’s tourism product, sustaining investment, and modernizing and diversifying the sector to foster growth and job creation for fellow Jamaicans. The Ministry sees this as critical to Jamaica’s survival and success and has undertaken this process through an inclusive approach, which is driven by the Resort Boards, through wide-scale consultation.

Recognizing that a collaborative effort and a committed partnership between the public and private sectors will be needed to achieve set targets, central to the Ministry’s plans is maintaining and nurturing its relationship with all key stakeholders. In so doing, it is believed that with the Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism Development as a guide and the National Development Plan – Vision 2030 as a benchmark – the Ministry’s goals are achievable for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

