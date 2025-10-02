Jamaica Tourist Board Welcomes Breeze Airways

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) today welcomed the announcement by Breeze Airways of new seasonal nonstop service to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, marking another significant milestone in expanding airlift to the island.

Beginning in February and March 2026, Breeze will offer direct flights to Montego Bay from two key U.S. markets: Tampa, Florida (starting February 11, 2026) and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina (starting March 5, 2026). The new routes will operate multiple times per week during peak travel season, with promotional fares starting as low as $99 from Tampa and $139 from Raleigh-Durham.

“We are pleased to welcome Breeze Airways to Jamaica and applaud their expansion into international markets with Montego Bay as one of their inaugural Caribbean destinations,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism. “These new direct flights from Tampa and Raleigh-Durham represent important growth in our airlift strategy, connecting Jamaica to underserved markets and making our beautiful island more accessible to travellers seeking authentic Caribbean experiences. Breeze’s commitment to affordable, premium service aligns perfectly with our tourism recovery and growth objectives.”

The addition of Breeze Airways service supports Jamaica’s broader tourism strategy, which has focused on diversifying source markets and expanding airlift capacity. Tampa serves as a gateway to Florida’s growing population, while Raleigh-Durham connects Jamaica to North Carolina’s Research Triangle region and the broader Southeast U.S. market.

“Breeze Airways’ decision to include Montego Bay in their first international expansion is a testament to Jamaica’s appeal as a premier Caribbean destination,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Their focus on connecting underserved markets with direct, affordable flights mirrors our own strategy of making Jamaica accessible to a broader range of travelers. We look forward to working closely with Breeze to promote these new routes and showcase the warm hospitality and rich culture that await visitors to our island.”

Jamaica continues to strengthen its position as the Caribbean’s leading destination, welcoming over 4.3 million visitors annually and maintaining its reputation for world-class hospitality, pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and diverse attractions.

