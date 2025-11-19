Jamaica Tourist Board Mourns Passing of Aviation Partner Peter Dolara

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is expressing deep sadness at the passing of longtime American Airlines executive Peter J. Dolara, whose strategic vision and unwavering support were instrumental in increasing airlift to Jamaica and strengthening the destination’s connectivity with key markets.

Dolara, who served American Airlines for over 40 years before retiring in 2012, was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the development of the airline’s Miami hub and its dominant network throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

Reflecting on Dolara’s legacy, Minister Bartlett noted the pivotal role he played in expanding airlift to Jamaica during his first tenure as Minister between 2007 and 2012.

“Peter Dolara was not only an industry giant, but he was also a friend of Jamaica,” Minister Bartlett said. “During my early years as Minister, Peter and his exceptional team worked closely with us to increase airlift capacity, particularly from Miami. His strategic insights and unwavering support helped strengthen Jamaica’s connectivity and opened new opportunities for growth in our tourism sector,” he added.

Dolara’s leadership and values shaped American Airlines’ trajectory across the region. Known affectionately as “El Jefe,” he guided the airline’s expansion in the Atlantic/Caribbean markets from the 1980s onward, later overseeing the entire Mexico, Caribbean, and Latin America (MCLA) region from Miami.

Minister Bartlett extended condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Jamaica to Dolara’s family, colleagues, and the entire American Airlines team.

“His passing is a profound loss. Peter’s imprint on regional aviation and on the partnership between Jamaica and American Airlines will endure for generations. We honour his legacy and give thanks for his remarkable contribution,” the tourism minister noted.