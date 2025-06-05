Jamaica Tourist Board Marks Milestone 70th Anniversary with 70 Days of Jamaica Love Special Offers

Special travel deals are bookable from June 4 to August 12 for trips through April 30, 2026.

Current premium viewers: 16

The Jamaica Tourist Board is celebrating its landmark 70th Anniversary with 70 days of savings on accommodations, attractions and more across the island. The “70 Days of Jamaica Love” special island-wide offers are available on bookings made between June 4 and August 12, 2025, with travel valid through April 30, 2026.

“Since our founding in 1955, the Jamaica Tourist Board has been dedicated to highlighting Jamaica’s beauty, culture, and warm hospitality to travelers worldwide,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “As we prepare to again welcome more than four million visitors in 2025, our growth reflects seven decades of strong partnership, unwavering dedication, and the welcoming spirit of the Jamaican people.”

Bringing Expert Cruise Booking Services to US & UK Travelers: US: click here :UK click here

Travelers can access special rates, value-added packages and exclusive promotions by visiting visitjamaica.com/deals.

“For 70 years, we’ve helped shape how the world sees Jamaica—rich in natural beauty, alive with rhythm, and rooted in history.”

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “This special promotion is both a thank-you and a welcome. It’s an invitation to feel the pulse of reggae, to sip Blue Mountain coffee at sunrise, and to create memories on our beaches, mountains, and in our vibrant towns. There’s never been a better time to fall in love with Jamaica.”

Jamaica offers unforgettable experiences suited to every kind of traveler. In Montego Bay, visitors enjoy bustling nightlife, white-sand beaches, and destination dining. Ocho Rios is home to iconic attractions like Dunn’s River Falls and Mystic Mountain, alongside top-rated family resorts. Negril invites serenity with its legendary 7-mile beach and cliffside sunsets, while the South Coast charms with quiet escapes in Treasure Beach and nature tours along the Black River. The lush vegetation of Port Antonio and the cultural heartbeat of Kingston, the island’s capital, all add up to an enchanting and unmatched Caribbean destination.

For more information on visiting Jamaica, go to visitjamaica.com.

JAMAICA TOURIST BOARD

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition. In 2025, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #13 Best Honeymoon Destination, #11 Best Culinary Destination, and #24 Best Cultural Destination in the World. In 2024, Jamaica was declared ‘World’s Leading Cruise Destination’ and ‘World’s Leading Family Destination’ for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards, which also named the JTB the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board’ for the 17th consecutive year.

Jamaica earned six Travvy Awards, including a gold for ‘Best Travel Agent Academy Program’ and silver for ‘Best Culinary Destination – Caribbean’ and ‘Best Tourism Board – Caribbean’. The destination also received bronze recognition for ‘Best Destination – Caribbean’, ‘Best Wedding Destination – Caribbean’, and ‘Best Honeymoon Destination – Caribbean’. Additionally, Jamaica received a TravelAge West WAVE award for ‘International Tourism Board Providing the Best Travel Advisor Support’ for a record-setting 12th time.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog here.