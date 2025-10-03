Jamaica Tourist Board and Wingo Celebrate Historic First Direct Flights from Colombia to Montego Bay

· Wingo announced that starting December 18, Montego Bay will become its 25th international route, being the only airline to connect Bogota directly with Montego Bay.

· 372 passengers took off from Bogotá and Medellín and landed in Montego Bay today, as part of the “Mystery Flights” by Wingo and Corona.

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), in partnership with Wingo Airlines, Corona and Hyatt Hotels, today welcomed two special “Mystery Flights” from Colombia into Sangster International Airport (MBJ), Montego Bay, marking the beginning of a new era of connectivity between the two countries.

As part of this large-scale public relations initiative, 372 passengers traveled on simultaneous flights from Bogotá and Medellín, discovering Jamaica as their surprise destination only upon arrival. Developed in collaboration with Wingo and Hyatt Hotels, the program is designed to highlight Jamaica’s vibrant culture, breathtaking beaches, and unmatched hospitality.

The celebration also set the stage for a historic announcement: for the first time ever, Jamaica will enjoy direct air service from Colombia. Beginning December 18, 2025, Wingo will operate a seasonal route between Bogotá and Montego Bay, running until January 26, 2026. Tickets are now available at wingo.com starting from USD $169 each way.

“We are pleased that this partnership with Wingo and Jamaica will help our strategy to tap into more arrivals from Latin America. As we increase airlift options from this lucrative market, we will be able to chart a strong path towards our new target of 8 million visitors by 2030,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

During their stay, participants will enjoy a four-day immersive experience in Montego Bay, featuring accommodations at the renowned Secrets St. James by Hyatt and an exclusive full-day adventure at Chukka Ocean Outpost at Sandy Bay, along with unique brand activations and curated activities. This initiative reinforces Jamaica’s position as a premier Caribbean destination for Colombian travelers.

Jamaica Tourist Board and Wingo Celebrate Historic First Direct Flights from Colombia to Montego Bay

Donovan White, Director of Tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board, stated: “We are proud to welcome Colombian travelers on these special flights, developed together with our valued partners Wingo and Hyatt Hotels. This initiative reflects Jamaica’s innovative approach to tourism promotion and underlines our commitment to expanding into Latin America. Colombia represents a dynamic new market, and this historic flight ushers in a new chapter of cultural and tourism exchange.”

Jorge Jimenez, Wingo VP of Commercial & Planning, added, “This announcement is doubly special. Not only did the mystery flights deliver an unforgettable surprise to Colombian travelers, but we are also revealing Montego Bay as our newest international route. We are proud to be the only airline offering direct flights from Bogotá to Montego Bay, opening a Caribbean paradise to Colombians in just two and a half hours.”

A New Chapter in Connectivity and Growth for Jamaica Tourism

With this new Bogotá–Montego Bay route, Jamaica not only expands its reach into Latin America but also positions itself as a leading Caribbean destination for Colombian travelers seeking authentic cultural experiences and world-class beaches.

Colombia has become one of Jamaica’s fastest-growing source markets: visitation from Colombia rose by 32.3% in 2024 compared to 2023, and in the first half of 2025 alone (January–June), arrivals grew by an additional 25.2% year-over-year. The new Wingo route is expected to further accelerate this momentum, supporting Jamaica’s strategy to diversify its markets, strengthen connectivity, and enhance the visitor experience.

Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, US Sales at the Jamaica Tourist Board, delivers welcoming remarks to Colombian passengers at the historic mystery flight arrival ceremony at Sangster International Airport on October 2, 2025.