Jamaica tourism recovery spearheaded by UK

Minister of Tourism (C) speaks at the launch of the Jamaica Tourist Board’s new ‘Come Back’ advertising campaign at World Travel Market in London yesterday. Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica (forefront) and Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director, UK/N Europe, Jamaica Tourist Board. – image courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board

Speaking yesterday at the launch of new advertising campaign “Come Back,” Minister Bartlett said UK market was trending ahead of 2019 figures.

On the heels of the destination welcoming 2 million stopover arrivals last month, Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced that the United Kingdom (UK), is the fastest growing recovery market for the island.

“In 2019, we did 225,000 visitors and right now we are trending to make in excess of 230,000 visitors and earn 326 million pounds. This means the market is set to earn ten percent more than 2019 when we earned 295 million pounds.

So, the UK market is good, and we are happy for that, and I would like to thank the team, lead by our Regional Director, Elizabeth Fox, for helping our recovery efforts greatly,” said Minister Bartlett.

The Minister was speaking to travel agents and participants at World Travel Market in London, one of the largest travel and tourism shows in the world, with approximately 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions and more than 51,000 participants. Said Bartlett:

“The growth we are seeing is phenomenal and is being reflected in both arrivals and earnings and is taking us into 2023 with a strong destination position.”

“We could not be more pleased to highlight this positive milestone for this important market for the destination. It speaks to the dedication and hard work of our team here in the UK,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica.

Created by the Jamaica Tourist Board’s advertising agency, Accenture Song, the campaign showcases Jamaica’s picturesque natural attractions and its friendly, welcoming people working together to help visitors live their best lives.

For more information about Jamaica, go to visitjamaica.com.

