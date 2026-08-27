Pictured: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, greets workers at Royalton Negril on the property’s reopening on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Jamaica’s tourism recovery is gaining momentum as Royalton Negril reopens, returning 960 employees to work and 573 rooms to the market. With two more Royalton resorts reopening in September and 1,200 additional workers returning, the latest developments signal growing confidence in the island’s tourism sector.

Royalton Blue Waters properties to return in September, bringing 1,200 more tourism workers back on the job

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica’s tourism recovery has received another significant boost with the reopening of Royalton Negril, returning 960 employees to work and restoring 573 hotel rooms to the island’s tourism inventory.

The resort resumed operations on Tuesday, August 25, following an extensive restoration and refresh program in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa. Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, welcomed workers back to the property, describing the reopening as another important milestone in the sector’s continued recovery.

Momentum is expected to continue next month, with Royalton Blue Waters and Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters scheduled to reopen on September 15. Together, the properties will return another 578 rooms to Jamaica’s hotel inventory and put approximately 1,200 employees back to work.

“The return of Royalton Negril strengthens the recovery of Jamaica’s vital tourism sector while restoring hundreds of livelihoods and renewing economic activity across Negril and surrounding communities,” Minister Bartlett said.

“The reopening comes as hotels across the island continue to return to service, with additional properties scheduled to reopen in the months ahead, and reinforces our resilience.”

Royalton Negril’s return forms part of a wider phased recovery strategy aimed at safely restoring hotel capacity, returning tourism workers to their jobs and rebuilding visitor confidence.

More than 80,000 hotel workers have already returned to work, while approximately 5,648 hotel rooms were scheduled to return to the island’s tourism inventory during 2026.

Minister Bartlett said the recovery demonstrates the importance of collaboration among government, private-sector tourism interests and local communities.

“This demonstrates what is possible when the public and private sectors, tourism partners and communities work together toward recovery,” he said. “It means real income and a return to the livelihoods of our most treasured asset — our people.”

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He noted that the benefits extend well beyond hotel employees, as renewed visitor spending supports businesses and communities throughout the tourism value chain, including transportation, attractions, agriculture, entertainment and small and medium-sized enterprises.

More Hotels Set to Return

Jamaica’s wider hotel sector is also continuing its phased return to full operations, with several properties scheduled to reopen later this year. These include SeaGarden Beach Resort, Zoëtry Montego Bay Jamaica, Sandals South Coast, Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals Royal Caribbean.

Director of Tourism Donovan White said the continued restoration of accommodation capacity will strengthen Jamaica’s ability to promote the destination internationally and attract more visitors.

“These reopenings are expected to progressively restore room capacity and provide more for us to market globally,” White said. “It is a significant move that will support our value proposition to attract more visitors.”

Royalton’s restoration programme has focused on preparing its properties for a strong return through investments in infrastructure, accommodations and the overall guest experience.

For the 960 Royalton Negril employees who returned to their jobs on Tuesday, however, the reopening represents one of the most immediate measures of Jamaica’s tourism recovery: renewed employment, restored income and another opportunity to showcase the island’s internationally renowned hospitality.

With another 1,200 Royalton employees expected to return to work in September, the phased reopening of the hotel sector is providing a growing signal of confidence in Jamaica’s tourism industry and the resilience of its workforce.