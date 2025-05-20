Jamaica Tourism Minister Welcomes Newest TWPS Investment Manager

The Tourism Workers Pension Scheme (TWPS), a landmark initiative of the Ministry of Tourism, last Friday (May 16) marked another critical milestone with the official signing of a contract with Victoria Mutual Pensions Management, which has become one of its newest investment fund managers. The signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Tourism and represents a strategic move to strengthen the Scheme’s long-term sustainability through prudent risk management and portfolio diversification.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, welcomed the addition of VM Pensions Management, lauding the TWPS’ growth trajectory and emphasising its transformative role in the lives of thousands of tourism workers. The groundbreaking scheme, which became effective on January 31, 2020, is designed to cover all workers ages 18-59 years in the tourism sector, whether permanent, contract or self-employed.

“Today’s signing is one of the critical steps that we are taking to strengthen the social safety net for Jamaica’s tourism workers,” said Minister Bartlett. He continued:

“This fund is not just a pension plan, it’s a model for the world.”

“The performance to date has been absolutely satisfactory, with the fund now valued at J$4.1 billion after just a few years. VM Pensions, you are now charged with helping us move this fund to J$5 billion—my immediate goal.”

The TWPS, which now averages around 10,000 members, was designed to provide financial security for all categories of tourism workers in Jamaica. The inclusion of VM Pensions Management is part of a broader push to diversify the fund’s portfolio, with another investment manager expected to be announced shortly.

Chairman of the TWPS Board of Trustees, Ryan Parkes, describing the new partnership as a significant step in building a resilient and well-managed fund. “This session commemorates the start of a new era in the management of the TWPS investments. The addition of VM Pensions is a key part of our effort to better the lives of Jamaicans who have contributed significantly to our tourism industry,” said Parkes. “We look forward to prudent management, diversification, and the maximisation of returns, while carefully balancing risk and sustainability,” he added.

Natalie Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of VM Pensions Management, expressed pride in joining the TWPS as a trusted steward of workers’ investments. “It is truly an honour for VM Pensions Management Ltd. to officially join the TWPS as one of its trusted investment managers. We believe that everyone deserves to retire with dignity, and we are proud to play our part in securing the financial future of the countless individuals who serve this vital sector with pride. Our approach is grounded in integrity, care, excellence, value, and diversification,” said Bennett.

The TWPS continues to position itself as a flagship pension scheme not only in Jamaica but also in the Caribbean, with growing interest from other nations eager to replicate its success. Pointing to projected tourism sector expansion, including the construction of 5,000 new hotel rooms and the creation of up to 15,000 new jobs, Minister Bartlett envisions the TWPS becoming the largest pension fund in the Caribbean within the next decade.

“This is not an ordinary development. With over 350,000 persons working directly or indirectly in the tourism sector, the TWPS is poised to become a major instrument of national development—supporting capital projects and deepening Jamaica’s social security framework,” Minister Bartlett added.

SEEN IN IMAGE: Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (centre, 2nd row), smiles as he witnesses the contract signing between Michael McAnuff-Jones, Board Chairman of VM Pensions Management (left, seated), and Ryan Parkes, Chairman of the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme’s (TWPS) Board of Trustees (right, seated), during a signing exercise on Friday, May 16, 2025. Standing and sharing in the moment are (from left, 2nd row) Natalie Bennett, CEO of VM Pensions Management; Courtney Campbell, President and CEO of VM Group; Jennifer Griffith, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism; and Carlton Williams, TWPS Board Trustee; as well as (from left, 3rd row) Paul Anderson, Sales Manager, VM Pensions Management and Brian Frazer, Deputy CEO of VM Wealth Managerment.