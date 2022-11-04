Jamaica Tourism Minister meets with newly elected JHTA President

The Hon. Tourism Minister met with the newly elected President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) for a fruitful discussion.

President of the JHTA, hotelier Robin Russell (seen center in the image) hit the ground running with a courtesy call to Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (seen right), where they discussed challenges facing the local tourism sector, including labor supply, driving growth, and security measures.

The courtesy call took place recently at the Ministry of Tourism’s new Kingston offices where Senior Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright, joined the discussion.

Minister Bartlett praised the JHTA for being a critical partner in the post-COVID-19 tourism recovery process.

He said he looked forward to continuing the excellent cooperation between the two entities in building a sector that is more sustainable, resilient ,and inclusive.

The Jamaica Tourism Ministry and its agencies are on a mission to enhance and transform Jamaica’s tourism product, while ensuring that the benefits which flow from the tourism sector are increased for all Jamaicans. To this end it has implemented policies and strategies that will provide further momentum for tourism as the engine of growth for the Jamaican economy. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the tourism sector makes the fullest contribution possible to Jamaica’s economic development given its tremendous earning potential.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

At the Ministry, they are leading the charge to strengthen the linkages between tourism and other sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and entertainment, and in so doing encourage every Jamaican to play their part in improving the country’s tourism product, sustaining investment, and modernizing and diversifying the sector to foster growth and job creation for fellow Jamaicans. The Ministry sees this as critical to Jamaica’s survival and success and has undertaken this process through an inclusive approach, which is driven by the Resort Boards, through wide-scale consultation.

Recognizing that a collaborative effort and a committed partnership between the public and private sectors will be needed to achieve set targets, central to the Ministry’s plans is maintaining and nurturing its relationship with all key stakeholders. In so doing, it is believed that with the Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism Development as a guide and the National Development Plan – Vision 2030 as a benchmark – the Ministry’s goals are achievable for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News