Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett Assures Visitors Facing A Direct Hit By Hurricane Melissa

Not all visitors in Jamaica will be able to leave this Caribbean island. The Hon. Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, says his country is mobilized and will be ready to deal with this serious threat, doing everything to keep Jamaica’s visitors and residents safe.

Airlines had been sending larger planes to Montego Bay to help evacuate tourists, knowing the island was set to take a direct hit from a very dangerous, slow-moving hurricane.

“Our coordinated response reflects Jamaica’s investment in robust disaster risk management systems across all levels of our tourism industry,” Minister Bartlett explained. “From our hoteliers and attraction operators to our transportation providers and dedicated tourism workers, we have established protocols that prioritize safety while maintaining service excellence.”

Hurricane Melissa is shaping up to be a significant storm with the potential to cause widespread devastation, especially in Jamaica and parts of Hispaniola. With such heavy rainfall expected, it could lead to life-threatening floods, particularly in vulnerable areas. The situation is especially concerning given the storm’s slow pace, which could keep it over affected areas longer, exacerbating the flooding risk.

Crocodiles Could Become a Threat During a Hurricane

Jamaica is on high alert, with emergency protocols being activated and water supply plans in place. The mention of crocodiles being displaced by floods is a striking reminder of just how dangerous and unpredictable floodwaters can be, especially in regions with wildlife such as crocodiles in their waterways.

Hurricane Melissa to Intensify

Hurricane Melissa is expected to intensify rapidly into a major hurricane on Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. The storm’s slow movement is expected to bring a deluge of rain to parts of the Caribbean and prolong its dangerous impacts for several days.

The Hon. Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, issued the following update Saturday night.

As Jamaica prepares for the impact of the approaching hurricane, I wish to assure our international partners, the trade, and the global press that the government and the Ministry of Tourism, in close collaboration with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and our industry partners, have been fully mobilized to safeguard the well-being of our visitors and tourism workers.

Over the past 24 hours, we have maintained continuous communication with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), as well as our airline and accommodation partners to coordinate the structured and orderly departure of guests from the island. This process will remain in effect until our airports are officially closed. Earlier today, October 25, we convened a meeting with key stakeholders to assess the industry’s state of readiness, and another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow to ensure we remain fully informed and responsive as the situation evolves.

We have also maintained close contact with all our major airline partners, many of whom have facilitated additional flights and deployed larger aircraft to support the evacuation of their passengers. This coordinated effort underscores the strong partnerships that continue to define Jamaica’s tourism sector.

In the event that conditions necessitate, we have activated plans in collaboration with the JHTA to establish emergency shelter facilities for any visitors who may need to remain on the island during the passage of the storm.

Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) Activated in Jamaica

Additionally, the Tourism Emergency Operations Centre (TEOC) has been fully activated and is now operating as the communication nerve centre for the industry. It will remain manned on a 24-hour basis to ensure the highest level of coordination, information sharing, and responsiveness until normalcy is fully restored.

Jamaica has long been recognized for its resilience and preparedness, and this situation once again demonstrates our collective commitment to the safety of our visitors and the strength of our tourism industry.

Hon Edmund Bartlett, OJ, CD, MP, Minister of Tourism