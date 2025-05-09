Jamaica Tourism Launches Groundbreaking Culinary Program

In a bold step that signals a new chapter for Jamaica’s tourism industry, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, officially launched the Sous Chef Development Program yesterday (May 8) at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort.

This pioneering initiative is being implemented by the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation (JCTI), a division of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

The 12-month program, which commenced on May 5, brings together 25 sous chefs from six of Jamaica’s leading hotel chains in an unprecedented show of collaboration. Designed to strengthen the island’s culinary capacity, the initiative seeks to upskill tourism workers while enhancing the country’s appeal as a global gastronomic destination.

“I am passionate about human capital development.”

“That is why I have been in tourism so long — the people,” said Minister Bartlett. “Nothing else defines my stewardship in tourism over the last 13 years more than the professionalization of the sector — where our workers are equipped with stackable credentials that offer them mobility and portability.”

The program is being delivered through a strategic partnership involving the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute, the American Culinary Federation, and HEART/NSTA Trust. Upon completion, participants will earn two internationally recognized qualifications: the ManageFirst Professional credential from the National Restaurant Association and the Certified Sous Chef designation from the American Culinary Federation.

Participating hotels in this inaugural cohort include Princess Senses the Mangrove & Princess Grand Jamaica, Iberostar Resorts, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay, Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa, and Hyatt Ziva and Zilara Rose Hall.

Structured into quarterly modules, the program blends rigorous theoretical coursework with immersive practical training.

It was launched with SERV Safe Manager training and certification, facilitated by Dr. Shelly-Ann Whitely-Clarke and Professor Kevin Scott of Go Global Food. Over the course of the year, participants will rotate through specialized culinary areas including pastry, garde manger, hot kitchen, specialty cuisine, classic soups and sauces, and butchery.

On the academic side, they will explore topics such as foodservice cost control, hospitality and restaurant management, human resources management, and the principles of food and beverage management.

During her address, Dr. Whitely-Clarke stated that the aim of the program is to prepare candidates to become better leaders and managers within the culinary operations of Jamaica’s tourism sector. “We want to better equip them to become our Executive Chefs – that’s the overall aim of the program,” she explained.

She also noted that the ManageFirst Professional credential validates a strong foundation in restaurant and hospitality knowledge, while the Certified Sous Chef designation confirms that candidates have reached a recognized benchmark of culinary skill and experience.

Dr. Carey Wallace, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, addressed the participants and underscored the wider impact of their participation. “Your responsibility is not just in your kitchen or hotel, but the entire region is looking at you. When you shine, you are lifting the entire Caribbean with you.”

This landmark culinary initiative reflects TEF’s enduring commitment to innovation, professional development, and excellence within Jamaica’s thriving tourism industry.

SEEN IN IMAGE: The inaugural cohort of 25 participants in the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation’s Sous Chef Development Program celebrates at the launch event at Hilton Rose Hall Resort. Pictured are (bottom row, 8th from left) Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism; (bottom row, 5th from right) Hon. Godfrey Dyer, Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund; (top row, 8th from right) Professor Kevin Scott of Go Global Food; (top row, 4th from right) Dr. Carey Wallace, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund; and (top row, 2nd from right) Robin Russell, President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association. The groundbreaking 12-month program aims to equip Jamaica’s culinary professionals with internationally recognized credentials and advanced skills to enhance the country’s tourism product.