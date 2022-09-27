Jamaica Tourism kick-starts Tourism Awareness Week

Jamaica Tourism Ministry, its public bodies, and Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) joined in giving thanks for the industry.

The Jamaica representatives gave thanks for tourism’ contribution to the economic well-being of Jamaicans in a service of thanksgiving to kick-start Tourism Awareness Week (TAW) 2022 at the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God on Sunday, September 25.

The week, which runs from September 25 to October 1, is being observed under the theme for the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) World Tourism Day 2022, which is being commemorated today, September 27: “Rethinking Tourism.”

Chairman of the Tourism Enhancement Fund, the Hon. Godfrey Dyer, who delivered remarks on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said the COVID-19 pandemic had provided:

An unprecedented opportunity to rethink tourism and maximize the industry’s contribution to the nation’s social and economic development.

Pictured greeting Mr. Dyer (seen right in the main image) is Pastor of the Church, Bishop Ruel Robinson.

The Chair of the Montego Bay Chapter of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Nadine Spence, expressed thanks that tourism, one of the world’s most important economic sectors, continues to boost the Jamaican economy, while providing decent jobs and stable incomes for many Jamaicans.

She made the comments during the thanksgiving church service to kick-start Tourism Awareness Week (TAW) 2022 at the Montego Bay New Testament Church of God on Sunday, September 25. The service was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Tourism, its public bodies, and the JHTA.

The Jamaica Ministry of Tourism and its agencies are on a mission to enhance and transform Jamaica’s tourism product, while ensuring that the benefits which flow from the tourism sector are increased for all Jamaicans. To this end it has implemented policies and strategies that will provide further momentum for tourism as the engine of growth for the Jamaican economy. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that the tourism sector makes the fullest contribution possible to Jamaica’s economic development given its tremendous earning potential.

