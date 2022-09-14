Jamaica Tourism getting younger

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, shares lens with Sanecia Taylor, Jamaica's Minister of Tourism at her recent visit to his office ahead of her trip to the Cayman Islands for the Caribbean Tourism Organization's (CTO) 2022 Youth Congress. - image courtesy of CTO

A 16-year-old student at the Manning’s High School, Sanecia has a passion for tourism and aims to create awareness to increase youth involvement and excitement about tourism among young people in our Caribbean communities and has dreams of becoming a resort owner in the future.

On a courtesy call to the Director of Tourism at his office yesterday, the two shared their passion for tourism and had conversations around the importance of partnerships within the Caribbean and the importance of farming to the sector.

“I have no doubt that Sanecia will do well at the CTO’s youth Congress.”

“She has very innovative ideas and a hunger to learn all she can. She truly exudes confidence, and it is clear her passion for tourism will propel her towards achieving her goals,” said Director White.

Sanecia and other competitors will also have the opportunity to be a part of the Caribbean Aviation Day celebrations being held on September 14 and is hosted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and coincides with the 18th staging of the Regional Tourism Youth Congress being held in the Cayman Islands starting today until September 16.

Sanecia Taylor, Jamaica’s new Junior Minister of Tourism, shakes hands with Director of Tourism Donovan White, following conversations at his office at the Jamaica Tourist Board yesterday.

