Jamaica Tourism assures investors

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett assured stakeholders of the “soundness of the investing in Jamaica.”

Speaking at the official opening of the ROK Hotel Kingston, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Downtown, Kingston on Tuesday (July 19), Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett assured stakeholders of the “soundness of the investing in Jamaica” as well as their “decision to open at this particular time in our development as a country and as a destination.”

The Tourism Minister stressed that “Jamaica has, over the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, sought to do one thing only, to future-proof this destination, building resilience against disruptions” adding that the “future-proofing involves marketing new markets and diversification” among other things.

Mr. Bartlett noted that the disruptions that have caused the cessation of tourism has now subsided a little.

“We are entering a period where activities are buzzing.”

Acknowledging the expansion of the Hilton Hotel brand across the Caribbean, Minister Bartlett said has observed that the Hiltons “diversify well” adding that it is “exciting news” to have the newest of its brand in Jamaica, especially at this time of recovery.

Meanwhile, in thanking PanJam Investment Limited for its investment in destination Jamaica, Minister Bartlett said he is “excited about the prospects of changing the game and the way we have operated in tourism” adding that “we have to collaborate, cooperate, and grow and recover together.”

Officially Open: Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (second left) congratulates Executive cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the ROK Hotel in Downtown, Kingston on Tuesday (July 19). Also pictured (from left) are: Senior Vice President, Development, Latin American and the Caribbean, Hilton, Juan Corvinos; Managing Director, Development, South America and the Caribbean, Hilton, Pablo Maturana; Chief Executive Officer of PanJam Investment Limited, Joanna Banks; General Manager of ROK Hotel Kingston, Jaap van Dam; Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke; and (from right) Chairman of PanJam Investment Limited Stephen Facey, Senior Vice President, Luxury and Lifestyle Hotels, Highgate, Marco Selva, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Board of Highgate, Mahmood Khimji, and Executive Chairman of PanJam Investment Limited, Stephen Facey.

The ROK Hotel Kingston, which sits on the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Kings Street, in Downtown, Kingston and overlooks the Kingston Harbour – the seventh largest natural harbor in the world, includes168 rooms, residential opportunities and meeting spaces for businesses, restaurant, and a fitness center among other amenities.

The ROK Hotel Kingston is owned by PanJam Investment Limited and is being managed by Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company.

