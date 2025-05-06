Jamaica to Work on Simplifying Visa Processing for GCC Visitors

In a bid to attract more visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has said plans are in train to review visa facilitation.

Speaking at a recent press conference at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, the Minister emphasized the untapped potential of GCC visitors, citing their increasing interest in Caribbean experiences, higher-than-average spending patterns, and tendency toward longer stays. The review will focus on simplifying visa application processes for visitors from the region.

“I have been in discussion with our Ministers of National Security and Foreign Affairs to look at more seamless ways for visa facilitation as we recognize the significant economic potential of visitors from the GCC region,” said the Minister during the announcement at a press conference at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. “By removing unnecessary barriers to travel, we are sending a clear message that our country welcomes GCC visitors with open arms.”

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, (L) listens to questions from over twenty media in attendance at the Jamaica press conference at Arabian Travel Market on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Looking on are (L-R) Donovan White, Director of Tourism and Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director, UK & Nordics, Jamaica Tourist Board.

Currently, visitors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can get a visa on arrival, but changes to this arrangement could increase the numbers from the GCC and generate substantial revenue for Jamaica’s tourism sector.

“The GCC is the new frontier for Jamaica as we seek to diversify our source markets.”

“Simplifying this visa arrangement will make it easier for their visitors to seriously consider Jamaica as a vacation option and allow us to tap into this lucrative market,” added Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

Jamaica saw a 29% increase in visitor arrivals from the GCC in 2024. The UAE led with a 37.3% year-on-year growth, followed by strong performances from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.

“We are already seeing an uptick in interest from the region, and we are working assiduously with our tour operators and other partners to provide various packages and experiences for visitors from the region,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Minister Bartlett led a small delegation at Arabian Travel Market being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 28 to May 1. It is one of the leading global travel and tourism events, bringing together industry professionals and government representatives from across the world.

SEEN IN MAIN IMAGE: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, presents a destination update with the media during a press conference at Arabian Travel Market on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.