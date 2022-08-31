Jamaica to host World Travel Awards Caribbean and the Americas

Jamaica will be the host destination for the prestigious World Travel Awards Caribbean & North America 2022 slated for August 31. The leading travel industry leaders and decision-makers from the Caribbean and Americas region will be attending the red-carpet gala reception to be held at Sandals Montego Bay, where the best in the region will be celebrated.



“We are proud and honored that Jamaica will be hosting the World Travel Awards again this year for the eighth time and, notably, during the year of Jamaica’s 60th Anniversary of Independence,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. “This is a significant occasion for our destination as we will be welcoming some of the region’s finest minds in travel and tourism. The Caribbean has been dominant in the global tourism recovery, and the leaders will be acknowledged at these illustrious Awards. Jamaica is a fitting backdrop, and hosting these awards is testament to our leadership position in the industry as well as our appeal as a destination of choice for group business travel and prominent events such as this.”



Justin Cooke, Executive Vice President, World Travel Awards, said:

“We are delighted to be hosting the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony in Montego Bay, Jamaica.”

“We are overwhelmed by the gravitas and number of travel figureheads joining us from across the world to acknowledge industry excellence. This is a reflection of just how strongly travel is bouncing back in the Caribbean, especially in Jamaica, where 2022 earnings are expected to surpass 2019 levels by 20 percent.”



Jamaica has earned numerous recognitions from the World Travel Awards over the years, including Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board for 13 consecutive years and Caribbean’s Leading Destination for 15 consecutive years. A win at the annual World Travel Awards is the premier travel and tourist industry accolade. Voted by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the awards recognize each winner’s demonstrated commitment to excellence.



The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality in those industries. For further information on the World Travel Awards, visit worldtravelawards.com.



For more information on Jamaica, please go to visitjamaica.com.



Jamaica Tourist Board



The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.



In 2021, the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the 13th consecutive year and Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 15th consecutive year as well as the Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination. Jamaica also won the WTA’s World’s Leading Wedding Destination, the World’s Leading Cruise Destination, and the World’s Leading Family Destination. Additionally, Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards for Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas. The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.



For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog here.





