Jamaica to host SITE Global International Board of Directors

Reinforcing its position as one of the world’s leading destinations for tourism and meetings, Jamaica is poised to benefit from hosting the International Board of Directors Meeting for the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) Global this June 20-23 as the island nation continues its strong tourism rebound this summer.

SITE’s International Board of Directors is comprised of top planners in the incentive travel business from countries around the world, from the U.S. and Canada to Europe, Egypt, China and beyond.

“Incentive group business is an important component of our tourism sector that brings in valuable revenue to our stakeholder partners and to our economy overall,” said Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, Donovan White. “Being selected to host this international meeting over any other destination in the world right now amounts to a huge vote of confidence for Jamaica by incentive travel planners across the globe.”

Manager, Groups & Conventions, Jamaica Tourist Board, John Woolcock, added:

“We’re thrilled to have won the bid to host this important international group on island this June as they will share their expertise with us, ensuring Jamaica remains on the pulse of the incentive travel market.”

In addition to holding their annual meeting, SITE’s International Board of Directors will be updated by the Jamaica Tourist Board on the destination’s product offerings and capabilities for this specific market. Local tourism businesses who supply services for incentive groups will also be invited to attend and network with planners who have the potential to send business to our shores. The Jamaica Tourist Board will take the SITE group on tour to showcase the destination’s product offerings, enabling them to learn firsthand about on island experiences and how Jamaica works with local supplier partners to cater for Incentive group programs.

President, SITE 2022 & Vice President, AIC Hotel Group, Kevin Edmunds, commented, “As we move into a post pandemic marketplace, SITE believes the deployment of incentive travel will become even more widespread as corporations seek to motivate and re-energize their teams. With its easy access, great infrastructure and undoubted all round destination appeal, Jamaica is the perfect destination to deliver high levels of motivation and energy. The SITE board is excited to meet in this truly motivational destination.”

In August 2021, Jamaica proudly served as the host destination for SITE’s U.S. Midwest Chapter’s Second Annual SMART Forum. Approximately 50 incentive travel planners were in attendance and many are now selling Jamaica.

