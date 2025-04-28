Jamaica to Expand Tourism Partnerships at Arabian Travel Market

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who departed Jamaica over the weekend for Dubai, has begun his participation in the much-anticipated 2025 staging of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), one of the world’s largest travel and trade events.

While en route to Dubai, Minister Bartlett made a brief stop in Florida, where he was the guest speaker at the 29th Anniversary Fundraising Gala hosted by the Friends of Good Shepherd International (FOGS) at the Double Tree Hotel in Sunrise. The event, attended by a full house of patrons from the Jamaican Diaspora, recognized the charitable efforts of the organization and its founder, Archbishop Emeritus of Kingston, The Most Rev. Hon. Charles Dufour, in support of the Mustard Seed Communities in Jamaica.

At the fundraising event, Minister Bartlett lauded the work of Archbishop DuFour, describing the FOGS charity organization as a beacon of hope for the people of Western Jamaica. “It has made a profound impact on the community since its inception, and it continues to provide much-needed support to the most vulnerable among us,” said Minister Bartlett. He also invited the Diaspora to visit Jamaica and witness first-hand the strides being made in the country’s development.

Now in Dubai, Minister Bartlett is engaging with key tourism stakeholders and partners at ATM, which is renowned for bringing together global leaders in travel and tourism. ATM is being staged in Dubai from April 28 – May 1, 2025. During the event, Minister Bartlett unveiled a new strategic partnership arrangement with DNATA Travel Group, one of the largest providers of travel services globally, which will assist in boosting Jamaica’s visibility and visitor arrivals from key markets.

“Partnering with DNATA Travel Group is a great opportunity to enhance Jamaica’s reach into critical international markets.”

Minister Bartlett added, “Their global presence will play a pivotal role in expanding our tourism footprint, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.”

Among several other high-level engagements, the tourism minister’s schedule also includes participation in a Ministerial Debate on “Unlocking Tourism Growth Through Connectivity Across the Middle East and Globally” on April 29. The debate will explore how improved connectivity can drive growth and provide new opportunities for tourism development across regions.

“Arabian Travel Market continues to be a vital platform for advancing the interests of our tourism sector and securing strategic partnerships that will ensure Jamaica remains a leading destination for international travelers,” Bartlett expressed.

Minister Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica on Friday, May 2, 2025.