Jamaica Targets Full Tourism Recovery by December 15 After Hurricane Melissa

In the wake of Hurricane Melissa, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has set an ambitious target for the island’s tourism sector to be fully operational by December 15, 2025.

To achieve this goal, the Ministry of Tourism has activated a high-level Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force and a companion Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee (Tourism Cares) to drive a unified recovery effort across the public and private sectors.

Tourism Recovery in Jamaica Cannot be Left to Chance.

“Recovery cannot be left to chance,” said Minister Bartlett. “We are aligning marketing, communications, infrastructure repairs, aid, logistics, and every enabling support behind a single objective: full industry operation by December 15. Progress will be tracked through the Ministry with regular public updates, so workers, visitors, and partners can plan with confidence.”

Who is Part of the Jamaica Recovery Task Force

The Recovery Task Force is chaired by John Byles, Executive Deputy Chairman of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, with Minister Bartlett serving as Chairman Emeritus. The group brings together a distinguished cross-section of public and private sector leaders, including Hon. Tova Hamilton, Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism; Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC); and Jennifer Griffith, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

Other members include Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International (SRI); Ian Dear, Chairman of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo); Donovan White, Director of Tourism; Jessica Shannon, Chief Experience Officer at SRI; and Christopher Jarrett, President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).

They are joined by Wayne Cummings, former JHTA President and CEO of Arya Holding Jamaica; Wade Mars, Executive Director of TPDCo; Dr. Carey Wallace, Executive Director of the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF); Tanikie McClarthy Allen, Senior Communications Strategist in the Ministry; and Fiona Fennell, Public Relations and Communications Manager at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB).

Supporting the Task Force’s work is the Tourism Resilience Coordination Committee (Tourism Cares), chaired by Jessica Shannon. This committee will coordinate donations, volunteerism, and in-kind support from the tourism community to help affected workers, Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs), and local communities.

The committee includes Christopher Jarrett, Nicola Madden-Greig, Elizabeth Fox, Jennifer Griffith, and Joy Roberts, along with representatives from Jamaica Customs, the JTB, the Inverotel Group, and the Ministry’s Communications Team.

The Hurricane Melissa Recovery Task Force will lead the operational restart of the sector, focusing on rapid assessments, rehabilitation of tourism products, and ensuring readiness across resorts, attractions, airports, ports, and major corridors. Its work will also include clearing logistical bottlenecks and coordinating repairs to restore safety, service quality, and visitor confidence.

Tourism Cares for Jamaica

Meanwhile, Tourism Cares will manage aid distribution in alignment with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) through the government’s official platform, supportjamaica.gov.jm, ensuring transparency and efficient delivery.

Key recovery priorities for Jamaica Tourism include:

Reassuring markets: Providing regular updates on tourism readiness.

Restoring product: Fast-tracking repairs to beaches, attractions, roads, utilities, and ports.

Fast-tracking repairs to beaches, attractions, roads, utilities, and ports. Protecting people and MSMEs: Channeling relief to help workers and small tourism businesses resume operations quickly.

Minister Bartlett emphasized that both teams will collaborate closely with the GTRCMC to apply lessons from Jamaica’s globally recognized post-COVID-19 tourism recovery.

Jamaica Tourism’s Strengths are its People and Partnerships

“Tourism’s strength lies not just in its product offerings, but in its people and partnerships,” Bartlett added. “The speed and synergy of our response show the industry’s resilience and our unwavering commitment to recovery with empathy, compassion, and innovation.”