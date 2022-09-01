Jamaica takes home top honors at World Travel Awards

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism (2nd from R), accepted Jamaica's destination awards at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2022 Gala Ceremony. Sharing in the moment are (L-R): MC for the event, Dr. Terri Karelie Reid; Donovan White, Director of Tourism; Jennifer Griffith, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism; and a World Travel Awards model (R) - image courtesy of Jamaica Tourist Board

Continuing its remarkable winning streak, Jamaica has received three prestigious World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2022 at the Gala Ceremony held at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica, last night (August 31). The island was named the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board 2022 for the 14th year in a row, the Caribbean’s Leading Destination 2022 for the 16th year in a row, and the Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination 2022.

“This was a very powerful night for us because even though Jamaica has traditionally led in the field of awards, the feeling of satisfaction is stronger this year because we all struggled and fought to recover from this pandemic. For Jamaica to have emerged as the leading destination is a strong statement that our team worked assiduously to make this happen,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica. Minister Bartlett added:

“Our beautiful destination has been a leader in the recovery of the global tourism industry due in large part to our destination assurance program that allowed us to confidently welcome visitors back to our shores.”

“On behalf of everyone at the Jamaica Tourist Board and all our partners, I extend a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the travel professionals and consumers who voted and contributed to our success.”

Donovan White, Director, Jamaica Tourist Board, added: “Earning the highest marks for a tourist board and destination is a great honor for us. It is a testament to the work of the Jamaica Tourist Board staff and all of our stakeholders, from the largest of hotel chains to our individual tour operators and craft-persons, to be recognized like this and we are grateful.”

Justin Cooke, Executive Vice President, World Travel Awards, said: “What an incredible evening it has been here in Jamaica to mark the opening leg of the 29th annual World Travel Awards, also our first ceremony since the lifting of global travel restrictions. The last two years have presented us all with unprecedented challenges, but it’s fantastic to be back, and so heart-warming to welcome industry figureheads from across the Caribbean and the Americas to celebrate with us in Jamaica. We have had the privilege of recognizing the leading destinations, hotels, resorts, airlines and travel providers and my congratulations to each of our winners.”

A win at the annual World Travel Awards is considered to be the premier travel and tourist industry accolade. Voted by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the awards recognize each winner’s demonstrated commitment to excellence.

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica, addressed key tourism stakeholders and awardees at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2022 Gala Ceremony held at Sandals Montego Bay last night (August 31).

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality in those industries. For further information on the World Travel Awards, visit worldtravelawards.com.

For more information on Jamaica, please go to visitjamaica.com.

Jamaica Tourist Board

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), founded in 1955, is Jamaica’s national tourism agency based in the capital city of Kingston. JTB offices are also located in Montego Bay, Miami, Toronto and London. Representative offices are located in Berlin, Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam, Mumbai, Tokyo and Paris.

In 2021, the JTB was declared the Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board by the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the 13th consecutive year and Jamaica was named the Caribbean’s Leading Destination for the 15th consecutive year as well as the Caribbean’s Best Spa Destination and the Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination. Jamaica also won the WTA’s World’s Leading Wedding Destination, the World’s Leading Cruise Destination, and the World’s Leading Family Destination. Additionally, Jamaica was awarded three gold 2020 Travvy Awards for Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas. The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) named Jamaica the 2020 Destination of the Year for Sustainable Tourism. In 2019, TripAdvisor® ranked Jamaica as the #1 Caribbean Destination and #14 Best Destination in the World. Jamaica is home to some of the world’s best accommodations, attractions and service providers that continue to receive prominent global recognition.

For details on upcoming special events, attractions and accommodations in Jamaica go to the JTB’s website or call the Jamaica Tourist Board at 1-800-JAMAICA (1-800-526-2422). Follow the JTB on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube. View the JTB blog here.

