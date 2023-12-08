Jamaica Takes Home Top Honors at World Travel Awards

Jamaica received significant international recognition at the 2023 World Travel Awards, winning two world-level awards for “World’s Leading Family Destination” and “World’s Leading Cruise Destination” at the gala ceremony that took place on December 1 at the Burj Al Arab in Dubai, UAE.

“It is very gratifying to have Jamaica recognized yet again as providing an outstanding experience for visitors,” said the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica.

“These awards are a testament to Jamaica’s world-class tourism product, and it is an honor to be a recipient again this year.”

In addition to the World category wins for 2023, Jamaica was also named “Caribbean’s Leading Tourist Board” for the 15th year in a row, “Caribbean’s Leading Destination” for the 17th year in a row, and the “Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination” in the World Travel Awards – Caribbean.

Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board, added: “We are very pleased to have earned such prestigious distinctions this year as Jamaica’s tourism sector is growing in terms of arrivals, earnings and new product. With many of our partners having also been recognized in this year’s awards, it is truly a momentous occasion for us.”

A win at the annual World Travel Awards is widely considered to be the ultimate travel and tourism industry accolade. Voted on by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the awards recognize each winner’s demonstrated commitment to excellence.

Now in its 30th year, the World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. For further information on the World Travel Awards and to view the lists of winners, visit www.worldtravelawards.com .

For more information on Jamaica, please go to www.visitjamaica.com.

