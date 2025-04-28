Jamaica Strengthens Tourism with DNATA Travel Group Collaboration

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has welcomed a strategic partnership with DNATA Travel Group, one of the world’s largest and most respected travel services providers, to further strengthen the island’s presence in key global source markets.

This collaboration will aim to increase visitor arrivals, enhance destination visibility, and develop innovative travel packages that showcase the unique offerings of Jamaica.

The DNATA Travel Group consists of more than 15 leading international travel brands with coverage across the world. They cover all aspects of the travel industry from local travel agencies to global travel consolidators, corporate travel, sports travel, destination management and attractions, airline representation services, and more.

During discussions with CEO of DNATA, at Arabian Travel Market, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett said, “We are pleased to partner with DNATA Travel Group, a company with a strong global footprint and a shared commitment to excellence in travel.”

“This alliance will help us deepen our reach into priority markets and drive sustainable growth in our tourism sector.”

The partnership will leverage DNATA Travel Group’s extensive distribution network and customer base across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia to promote travel to Jamaica through targeted marketing campaigns, training for travel advisors, and a series of immersive travel experiences.

Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett, (1st R) shakes hands with John Bevan, CEO DNATA Travel Group following discussions on a partnership with the destination, during Arabian Travel Market. Sharing in the moment are (L-R), Donovan White, Director of Tourism and Elizabeth Fox, Regional Director, UK/Nordics, Jamaica Tourist Board.

John Bevan, CEO of DNATA Travel Group, also welcomed the partnership which will provide many opportunities for business and growth to the company and the destination.

“DNATA is one of the most trusted and known travel groups and we are ready to begin further discussions on familiarization trips and training to showcase all the tourism offerings that Jamaica has,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

This partnership comes as Jamaica continues its strong post-pandemic recovery, with 2023 marking one of the highest tourism performance years on record. The Minister is leading a small delegation at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai April 28- May 1, 2025. Founded in 1994. Arabian Travel Market remains one of the largest global travel and trade shows facilitating billions of dollars in industry deals and attracting thousands of exhibitors and travel trade visitors.

