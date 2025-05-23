Jamaica Sees Record 25% Increase in Caribbean Visitor Arrivals

Current premium viewers: 218

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has announced a significant 25.1% year-over-year increase in visitor arrivals from the Caribbean in 2024, highlighting the region’s growing importance to Jamaica’s tourism sector.

Caribbean stopover arrivals to Jamaica reached 88,200 in 2024, up from 70,488 in 2023 and 50,154 in 2022, representing a remarkable 75.9% growth over the two years. The Caribbean now accounts for 3% of Jamaica’s total visitor arrivals, up from 2% in 2022.

“The consistent growth in arrivals from our Caribbean neighbors demonstrates Jamaica’s strong regional appeal and the effectiveness of our targeted marketing efforts within the Caribbean community,” shared Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism.

“This growth is particularly impressive as it outpaces several of our traditional markets and signals new opportunities for sustainable tourism expansion.”

The Cayman Islands remains Jamaica’s largest Caribbean source market with 31,111 visitors in 2024, a 27.3% increase over 2023. Trinidad & Tobago recorded 14,219 visitors (+34.9%), followed by The Bahamas with 8,040 visitors (+26.3%).

Notably, the Dominican Republic showed the strongest percentage growth among major markets at 38.2%, while Haiti recorded the highest overall percentage increase at 154%, making it one of the fastest-growing source markets for Jamaican tourism.

Data shows that this regional tourism boom is due to several factors, including strong diaspora connections, improved regional air connectivity and strategic airlift partnerships, and growing interest in cultural exchange and intra-Caribbean travel experiences.

“The Caribbean represents not just a growing market, but an opportunity to showcase Jamaica’s unique appeal to our closest neighbours,” added Donovan White, Director of Tourism. “With 80% of Caribbean visitors indicating they would recommend Jamaica and 81% planning to revisit, we’re building a solid foundation for sustainable regional tourism growth.”

