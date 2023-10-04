Jamaica S Hotel and Jamaica Inn Win Condé Nast Traveller Awards 

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, has extended heartfelt congratulations to two of Jamaica’s renowned hotels, S Hotel Jamaica and Jamaica Inn, for their exceptional achievements in the prestigious Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

In this year’s edition of the awards, readers ranked S Hotel Jamaica #1 Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America with an impressive score of 99.33, while Jamaica Inn secured the 6th position with a commendable score of 94.17.

In celebrating the news, Minister Bartlett said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the management and staff of S Hotel Jamaica and Jamaica Inn for their remarkable rankings in the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards. Undoubtedly, these results reflect the commitment of both of these stellar hotels to providing exceptional hospitality experiences.”

Lauding S Hotel Jamaica, the luxury and lifestyle travel magazine wrote: “At S Hotel, you get the laid-back vibe of a stay in Jamaica with a bit of South Beach glitz—they even line the deck of their sleek pool with some of the island’s famous white sand.”

Jamaica Inn was praised by Condé Nast for its outstanding customer service and hospitable staff. They wrote: “Staff make you feel at home and go out of their way to make sure you have the most enjoyable experience possible.”

Minister Bartlett expressed his elation at these outstanding achievements.

He said, “These accolades demonstrate the dedication and hard work of their respective teams and underscore Jamaica’s position as the premier destination in the Caribbean and Central America.”

He further added, “Jamaica remains the ideal destination for relaxation, and the wonderful work being done by our tourism stakeholders, including S Hotel Jamaica and Jamaica Inn, ensures a memorable, safe, secure and seamless experience for all our visitors.”

These awards celebrate the best and most beloved brands and establishments in the travel industry, recognizing their excellence through the unwavering support and reviews of Condé Nast readers. This follows big wins for both hotels at the recent World Travel Awards Caribbean and The America’s Gala 2023, where S Hotel Jamaica was named Jamaica’s Leading Hotel and Jamaica Inn took home the award for the Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort.