Jamaica Recognized As A Leading Caribbean Destination in 2025 World Travel Awards

Jamaica has once again been honoured across multiple categories in the 2025 Caribbean World Travel Awards, further cementing its status as a premier tourist destination in the region. One of the outstanding awards is being named the leading Caribbean destination, an honor that the country has received nineteen times.

The annual World Travel Awards are widely regarded as the ‘Oscars of the travel industry,’ celebrating excellence across lodging, airlines, destinations, and hospitality services. Jamaica’s multiple wins in 2025 reflect the nation’s sustained commitment to quality, innovation, and visitor satisfaction.

“Jamaica continues to punch above its weight by surpassing expectations in its hospitality delivery. These accolades underpin the excellent contribution of our people, who are at the heart of the sector. We are truly grateful for this recognition and proud as we are on the cusp of welcoming 5million visitors to our shores and earning US$5 billion for our economy,” said Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett.

World Travel Awards World Travel Awards is the travel industry’s most prestigious awards programme, rewarding leaders in the tourism, airline, hotel and hospitality sectors around the world.

Among the numerous World Travel Awards conferred, Jamaica claimed top honours in the following key categories – Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination and Caribbean’s Leading Destination. Several of the island’s key partners in the categories of airport, cruise, and hotels were also recognized.

“Our island continues to be top of mind through our authentic tourism experiences from food to music, and this recognition cements Jamaica as a top-tier destination. Thanks to all our partners who have worked hard to remain consistent and unique,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

The Leading Destination and Leading Cruise Destination awards reaffirm Jamaica’s status as a top-tier island destination for travellers, cruise lines, and international markets. Recognition of ports, airports, and airport lounges underscores the value of investment in transport infrastructure and visitor convenience. Awards across hotel, resort, villa, and travel agency categories also demonstrate that excellence is being achieved across the full spectrum of the Jamaican hospitality sector.